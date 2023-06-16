Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comstock: Own The Growth Of The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area

Jun. 16, 2023 5:01 PM ETComstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI)
Horizon Capital
Summary

  • Comstock provides asset management and real estate services for mixed-use development, residential apartment buildings, and parking developments in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.
  • Comstock's asset-light model and high ROIC make it a unique way to invest in real estate, with its value based more on cash flows rather than property or land values.
  • I believe an investment in Comstock could offer high returns due to the stock's current low earnings multiple, high revenue growth with high ROIC, and the D.C. area's demographics.
  • Risks include a potential crash in the commercial real estate market and the company's associations with entities owned by its CEO. I go into detail on these risks in the article.

Washington DC, Dulles Airport, USA

Alexander Farnsworth/iStock via Getty Images

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) provides asset management and real estate services for mixed-use development, residential apartment buildings, and parking developments in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. While these lines of business provide the bulk of revenue from

Chart of Entities and Buildings Comstock has Ownership In

Entities and Buildings Comstock has Ownership In (Q1 2023 10-Q)

Picture of Property in Comstock's Anchor Portfolio

Property in Comstock's Anchor Portfolio (Costar)

Graphic of Tenants in Properties Managed by Comstock

Tenants in Properties Managed by Comstock (Comstock May 2023 Investor Presentation)

Metro Map

Map of DC Metro (Washington D.C. Official Site)

Graphic of Comstock's Development Pipeline

Comstock Development Pipeline (Comstock May 2023 Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

Horizon Capital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

