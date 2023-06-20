Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft, Activision, And El Diablo

Jun. 20, 2023 10:00 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)ATVI, SNEJF, SONY6 Comments
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation is trying to buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. for $95 per share.
  • The likelihood and timing of a potential deal are mispriced.
  • Here’s one way to potentially profit in the weeks ahead.
Activision Presents The Ultimate Fan Experience, Call Of Duty XP 2016

Rich Polk

Diablo

The FTC’s Lina Khan has rallied international opposition to Activision’s sale to Microsoft (credit: Blizzard)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is committed to buying Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI). The deal target is far

This article was written by

Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Value, arbitrage, and event driven top performing ideas
Chris DeMuth Jr (ccdemuth@rangeleycapital.com) founded event driven hedge fund Rangeley Capital LLC and research service Sifting the World


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

b
1980bklyn
Today, 11:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (88)
Buy the shares and sell jan 2025 $95 calls to pick up an extra $5 My view is MS closes in July after Corley rules no injunction (see needs to be consistent with previous ruling)
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 11:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.27K)
Microsoft is definitely ready to close over the FTC. If Microsoft defeats the motion for injunction, they are good to go in the US.

The UK is trickier. Microsoft will win in the CAT appeal process, but that may take more time then they want to give it.

The timing of the deal may very well depend on how demanding ATVI is regarding an extension.

If ATVI agreed to give Microsoft an extra two months, at no additional charge, then quite possibly the deal closes in September, after CAT appeal has been determined.

On the flip side, if ATVI asks for $100 per share, or higher, then Microsoft may very well roll the dice, and close over the CMA. (And thus the deal closes in July.). If they close in opposition to the CMA, then It is unclear if the CAT appeal process would continue, or if it would move to a different court in the UK. In the end, whether it takes two months or two years, Microsoft will prevail in the UK. The CMA, their arguments, are very weak.

The cloud gaming market is very small. The the CMA is hanging their hat on this small, speculative market. (That in itself could be considered "irrational".).

Additionally, the CMA has blocked a global deal, when their actual jurisdiction is to the UK only. The CMA should have tailored the remedy to be UK specific.

There are many grounds for Microsoft to prevail over the CMA. But it could take a while. Microsoft does not have a lot of time and they may have to roll the dice.

Activation is definitely worth $110 per share to Microsoft right now. But Microsoft definitely does not want to pay that.

This deal will close this year. Perhaps in July or perhaps in September.
vooch profile picture
vooch
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (16.4K)
@Smithn Wesson

Microsoft exits the English market entirely.

also a (slim) possibility
c
cross
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (2.77K)
Nice pic of 'Lina'!!
ghrelin profile picture
ghrelin
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (437)
great article. I'm LONG ATVI for the Merger Arb spread too. Buffett doesn't seem to disagree with us either. I think the ~$700mm in sales in the last few weeks from Diablo IV have potentially limited the downside. 15% is a great short-term zero-coupon bond yield.
l
lanax
Today, 10:35 AM
Premium
Comments (6)
@ghrelin Buffett sold his ATVI position a few months back
