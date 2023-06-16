Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackRock: Why This Compounding Machine Is A Buy

Jun. 16, 2023 5:11 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BX, GS, KKR
Allen Greathouse
Summary

  • BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, controlling over $9 trillion in customer assets through various funds and 401k plans.
  • The company operates in the shadow banking industry, providing credit and liquidity through non-bank entities like private equity, hedge funds, and asset managers.
  • BlackRock has a strong business model, consistent revenue and earnings growth, impressive capital return policy, and solid returns on invested capital, making it an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Blackrock Posts 22 Percent Increase In Quarterly Profits

Andrew Burton

Introduction

Banks and the world of finance touch our lives virtually every day, whether it's the swipe of a credit card, a contribution to your mortgage, or your bi-weekly 401k contribution, the financial system is always running.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Blackrock IR

Blackrock IR

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

