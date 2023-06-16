Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+ via Getty Images

Not many equity markets have crushed the S&P 500 over the last three years. Mexico, however, sports impressive total returns across multiple timeframes. What's more, you will encounter attractive valuations south of the border along with robust technical momentum.

I have a buy rating on the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW). Let's dig into why.

Mexico Sports Massive 3-Year Returns

Koyfin Charts

According to the issuer, EWW aims to track the investment results of a broad-based index composed of Mexican equities. The fund is useful for investors seeking to own a broad basket of companies domiciled in Mexico and is generally considered to be among the most pointed funds in this geographic region.

EWW features a moderate 0.50% annual expense ratio and is up by about 31% (total return) year-to-date through June 15, 2023. With more than $1.6 billion in net assets under management and with a 30-day average volume of about 2.3 million shares, tradeability is high. Moreover, the 30-day median bid/ask spread is a mere two basis points.

EWW holds just 44 individual positions, though, so there is a concentration risk prospective investors should be wary of. You will, though, find that the ETF's dividend return is much higher than that of the S&P 500. The yield is about 3% while the fund's weighted average price-to-earnings ratio is inexpensive at just 11.1, per iShares. There is added volatility with EWW - the 3-year average standard deviation is just under 24%.

Digging into the portfolio, data from Morningstar show that the fund is primarily large-cap in nature, with less than one-third of the allocation in the mid- and small-cap spaces. It also leans modestly to the growth side of the ledger compared to value while momentum is remarkably high right now. Morningstar also shows that a high 64% of net assets are housed within the top 10 positions. More than 40% of EWW is made up of its top four stocks: America Movil B, GPO Finance Banorte, Walmart de Mexico, and Fomento Economico Mexicano.

EWW: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Sector-wise, the fund is heavy in the defensive Consumer Staples sector. Also, an overweight compared to the S&P 500 is its 17.5% weight in Communication Services. Surprisingly, there is no exposure to the Information Technology sector, which has performed well in 2023.

EWW: Low "TMT" Exposure, High Value/Cyclical Weighting

iShares

Seasonally speaking, mid-June is an ideal time to get long shares of EWW. Take a look at the chart below from Equity Clock - the fund tends to rally starting now through the entire second half. While never a sure thing, there are seasonal tailwinds.

EWW: Bullish Calendar Considerations

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

EWW has been a global market leader for the better part of a year now. Notice in the chart below that performance, excluding dividends, has been robust. While the S&P 500 remains well below its 2022 peak, EWW has been notching new cycle highs for months on end. The 2021-22 consolidation was just that - a pause in a broader uptrend rather than a harsh bear market. I like the steep rally feature in place, and I see support in the mid-$50s.

A cautious signal is given by slightly bearish RSI momentum at the top of the chart, but a continued thrust in the ETF's price can negate that yellow flag. A break under $55 would concern me, but the bullish move appears robust, with a rising 200-day moving average underneath the also-climbing 50-day.

EWW Bullish Uptrend Firmly In Place

StockCharts.com

EWW: Multi-Year Relative Strength Vs SPX

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy on EWW. The 11 P/E is modest while technicals support the case for continued absolute and relative strength.