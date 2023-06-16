Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nu Holdings Continues To Make Great Progress, Still A Buy

Jun. 16, 2023 5:34 PM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU)
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • The article discusses NU's financial progress, trends, and valuation.
  • The company recently reached 80M accounts and is improving revenue per customer.
  • Mexico and Colombia continue to be excellent growth opportunities.

Junge Frauen legen ein Smartphone auf einen Kreditkartenautomaten für kontaktloses digitales Bezahlen

wagnerokasaki/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) has recently passed the 80M mark in accounts, although market penetration in Mexico and Colombia is still low. But Brazil is now a very profitable market, and if the company can replicate

NU customer penetration

Investor presentation

NU reaches 80M customers

Investor presentation

NU ARPAC

Investor presentation

NU Q1 2023

Investor presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

NU earnings estimates

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.62K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.