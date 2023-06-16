wagnerokasaki/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) has recently passed the 80M mark in accounts, although market penetration in Mexico and Colombia is still low. But Brazil is now a very profitable market, and if the company can replicate this success in the two other countries, it is well on its way to building a moat-like business advantage over potential competitors. Growth numbers in terms of revenue and ARPAC continue to be excellent as well.

The next growth drivers

Nubank is a digital banking platform serving Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. The company aims to build a financial ecosystem with an app for saving money, spending, investing, and lending. In addition, Nubank also offers life, mobile, and car insurance. The company got a lot of attention in the investment world due to the involvement of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway: currently, their position is worth about $650M.

The market penetration in Brazil at 46% is relatively high, which means that in the near future, growth in Brazil will most likely slow down. But Brazil is still a country with a growing population (the average age in Brazil is 33 years, younger than most industrialized countries). In Mexico, 25% of the population is between 0 and 14 years old, and in Colombia, 21%.

According to NU, these three countries account for nearly 2/3 of the population of Latin America. Mexico and Colombia combined have over 180M inhabitants, which means there is a lot of potential for further growth for the company. In addition, there is a possible expansion into other Latin American countries.

When I first wrote about the company in September 2022, it had 62M customers. Now it has almost exactly 80M, and according to its own data, 82% of them are active at least once a month. In addition, the company is releasing new products for its users rapidly: adding several products for the Mexican market this year.

ARPAC & Trends

One great way to measure the company's success is the average revenue per active customer (ARPAC). The company's formula for success is relatively simple: expand the customer base, increase ARPAC simultaneously, and work on cost efficiency = profit. More than doubling ARPAC in just two years is an impressive achievement.

What can be concluded from this? The company is successful in integrating itself more and more into its customers' everyday life, making itself indispensable, and increasing the average number of services used per user. That creates a moat since switching costs for customers are rising the more they use NU's products (changing a banking app you've been using for years is inconvenient and time-consuming). I don't live in Latin America, but I can understand this development from the user's point of view. Here is a quote from my first article about NU.

The longer a customer uses the app, the more he uses it for purchases. I understand this development very well, as a customer of Revolut. Their product is also better and more customer-friendly in all areas; therefore, I use their card more and more and my 15-year-old classic bank account less and less. It seems to me that Nu achieves in South America what I experience with Revolut in Europe. NU Holdings Might Be A Generational Opportunity

That's why I find the previous graphics very impressive. I recommend taking a detailed look at each of these three illustrations. Again, I can relate to this graphic very well because I'm such a customer from Revolut's point of view: my value for the company increases the longer I use the app, it is now my main banking app, and my ARPAC for the company increases. Therefore, I am not surprised that there are similar developments at Nu Bank, since I went through exactly the same progression as a customer, although with a different company.

Q1 2023 & Valuation

The constantly increasing user numbers and improved ARPAC figures are also visible in the results. In almost all metrics, there is moderate growth compared to Q4 2022 and explosive growth compared to the previous year.

We have an exceptional capital position and excess liquidity, operate a low-cost platform, and continue to increase our product portfolio and customer engagement. Our Brazil operation has consistently showcased the compounding effects of our business model, now reaching a net income of $171 million and an ROE of 37% for the quarter. David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank

$171M net income from the Brazilian business means that the Mexican, Colombian, or both are still loss-making. But if the company transfers the playbook of Brazilian success to these two markets, sooner or later, these two markets should also become profitable.

With a market cap of $35B, the company is not cheaply valued; this corresponds to a forward price/sales ratio of just over four and is thus more expensive than several peer companies.

However, NU is also the fastest growing, and given the demographic trends and that they are just starting to develop in Mexico and Colombia, they also have a lot of potential.

According to analysts, EPS estimates are in a range where the company could be trading at a forward PEG ratio of approximately one. However, this approach is not entirely correct because the past was not profitable. So, these figures should be taken with caution. However, it gives confidence that the revisions have been consistently positive. I often look at the earnings revisions because analysts are also just estimating, but this figure shows whether they were too optimistic or pessimistic. In this case, they rather underestimated the company.

Risks

There are several risks associated with this company. Some of them are:

Foreign Exchange Risk: NU Holdings' multi-national operations expose it to fluctuations in exchange rates. While the company's expansion into Colombia and Mexico is promising, it is necessary to remember that diversification can only mitigate, not eliminate, such risks.

Economic Dependency: NU significantly depends on the economy, especially in the short term. A possible recession could have a significant impact on the Company's earnings.

The Competitive Landscape: The digital banking sector is becoming increasingly crowded, raising the bar for customer acquisition. Despite its large customer base, NU must remain vigilant and innovative to outperform its competitors.

Credit Risk: There's an uptick in the company's non-Performing Loans (NPLs), reflecting the broader challenges in the economic environment. For more information, see the article from Seeking Alpha analyst Acutel.

Share dilution, insider trades & SBCs

For me, these three things are standard checks I make in every article, as excessive stock dilution and stock-based compensation can put us, shareholders, at a disadvantage. In addition, insider trades sometimes contain valuable info about the confidence of management itself. SBCs are increasing but are not huge compared to the revenue generated and far below the levels we see in companies like Palantir (PLTR). In the past three months, there was only one insider sale for a small amount.

Conclusion

The company is on an excellent way to sustainable profitability due to the continuing user growth and the fact that customers are using more and more of the company's products, thus increasing ARPEC per customer. Despite the recent share price increase, I believe there is still a buying opportunity.