Alexandria Real Estate: Upgrading Rating To Buy, I Disagree With Jonathan Litt

Summary

  • I upgrade Alexandria Real Estate Equities from "hold" to "buy" due to strong like-for-like performance, favorable financing, and an improving balance sheet.
  • Alexandria's Q1 2023 results showed the highest quarterly rental rate growth in the company's history at 48.3% and a strong same-store quarterly NOI growth at 9%.
  • Alexandria's balance sheet remains resilient, with a debt ratio of around 36% compared to the sector average of 61%, and the company is able to leverage its investment grade rating to capture favorable financing terms.
  • All of the expressed concerns by an activist investor lack substantial basis and go against both the Q1 2023 facts and financial prospects.

Side view on meeting room with light modern furniture and city view from glass wall behind blurred glass partition from office area with concrete floor. 3D rendering

Aleksandra Zhilenkova

On April 16, 2023, I issued an article on Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) arguing that ARE is fairly valued and that, as a result, the upside potential is limited.

My thesis has held true. The

leasing activity

debt maturities

debt projections

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

