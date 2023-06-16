ChainGangPictures/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Early this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell incidentally spurred drawdowns for many REITs after warning of an expected increase in bank loan losses on commercial properties. This event came after a similar warning from Wells Fargo's CEO (WFC) and a meteoric rise in vacancy rates in many major US cities. Most large cities boast 16-26% office vacancy rates. Particular areas like Manhattan have stupendously high vacancy rates of around 50%.

Since leases expire over a 5-10 year timeframe, vacancy rates will likely continue to rise over the coming years as more companies choose to save money by shifting toward a work-from-home or hybrid work schedule. At this point, it is not a question as to whether or not the "work from home" trend will reverse (after stabilizing in 2022) but if it will become a more significant systemic trend as more firms make the shift. Generally, companies with offices in more expensive areas, such as Manhattan and San Francisco, are quicker to adopt the change. In contrast, those in less costly regions have been slower (due to lower cost savings).

More importantly, companies that maintain an "office work" policy face more significant difficulties as the urban ecosystem and environment deteriorate due to growing vacancies. As more downtowns become "ghost towns," they're left with increasing crime rates and fewer retailers and services, creating general "urban decay" that encourages a broader work-from-home shift. This trend is becoming known as the "commercial office 'doom loop,' which virtually guarantees a prolonged vacancy increase. Decreased employee safety in urban areas may be a more significant deterrent to in-office work than anything else.

Of course, some companies are moving offices toward safer and economically healthier suburban areas, creating potential opportunities for some REITs. However, the many existing REITs are primarily exposed to once-thriving urban properties that have quickly fallen into decay since 2020, likely opening the door to a massive increase in failed properties. The recent closure of San Francisco's Westfield Mall is an excellent example of this trend, showing how all properties in these areas (not just offices) will likely be impacted as the broader urban ecosystem declines.

This trend is impacting many REITs. One notable and interesting example is Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), a mortgage REIT heavily exposed to larger commercial property loans. The REIT has lost around a third of its value since its 2021 peak and around half its pre-COVID value. The company faces growing loan losses on some of its office loans and is expected to face much more as the trend continues. However, BXMT is trading below its book value after being above it for most of its history. Further, it has a yield of 9.3%, which is much higher than the dividends found in most REITs and stocks today. It also has an 11.5% short interest level, implying that many speculators are betting the stock will fall further despite its significant drawdown. With this in mind, BXMT is likely either a considerable value opportunity or a value trap based on perspective and fundamental outlook.

Blackstone's Pain Has Hardly Begun

The word of the decade may be "unprecedented," as society faces numerous trends and events which lack any clear historical precedent that can be used to make forecasts. Without a doubt, the situation facing commercial office properties has no precedent, as it is generally the "best" properties facing the most significant risks today - that is, "prime" downtown buildings. Before 2020, these buildings traded at the lowest capitalization ratios, meaning they faced the most significant valuation decline given an increase in interest rates. Adding on the massive rise in vacancies and, more importantly, the broader dilapidation of once-thriving downtown environments, many of these properties are rapidly moving from "Class A" to "Class C" (or worse).

Of course, these changes will likely take years to complete. A company transitioning to hybrid work or simply relocating to a superior zone will usually continue to pay rent on unused space for years. Thus, today's "vacancy rates" do not necessarily reflect the actual amount of unused office (and other) property space, meaning exposed REITs will likely see sales decline the most over the next ~3-7 years. The "doom loop" or "urban decay" aspect of this trend will reinforce this trend and spread it to residential, retail, hotel, and potentially industrial properties in impacted areas (namely, downtowns in the largest US cities); however, REITs with "non-CBD" properties may inadvertently benefit as more people and companies relocate (potentially creating new smaller "satellite" central business districts).

On the one hand, BXMT's performing portfolio percentage has only declined from 99% to 97% over the past year, despite a ~4.5% increase in loan costs. Its loans are essentially all variable instead of fixed, so it does not suffer asset-value declines as rates rise, such as mortgage-backed-security REITs. That said, it does not benefit from rising rates because its interest costs increase at the same pace as its loan interest income. Further, such a sharp and quick increase in interest rates dramatically increases the long-term performance risk of its loan as property owners face rising interest costs (and, in most cases, falling sales due to vacancies).

BXMT currently owns $25.4B in assets, of which $24.7B are loans, implying ~$700M in other tangible assets (cash, etc.). Against that, the firm faces $20.9B in total liabilities and other equity interest, giving it a net common equity of ~$4.54B. Its current market capitalization is $3.41B, or ~25% below its book value. Further, the company had a $337M expected loan loss at the end of the last quarter. Adding on the $1.13B discount-to-book, the total "expected" or "priced-in" loan loss on its portfolio today is ~$1.47B or about 6% of its existing portfolio. Of course, that assumes the REIT should trade at its net asset value in the long run, which is historically rare as BXMT used to trade at a 10-20% book value premium.

Overall, I believe these data imply the market is currently bracing for a ~10-15% non-performance rate in its portfolio. A total loss of 6% suggests non-performance of around twice (or more) of that level since the REIT should recover a good deal of its loans in the event of foreclosure, given its lower LTV levels of ~64% at origination. The primary issue is that most properties today are worth much less than they were at origination. All commercial properties have lost around 15% of their peak value since 2021, with office declines potentially topping 30% by year-end.

Commercial property mortgage creations are down around 85%, implying the market has frozen due primarily to a massive increase in financing costs. Assuming interest rates continue to drive property capitalization rates, all commercial properties may see their valuations decline by ~33-40% as cap rates rise from ~6% in 2021 (when mortgage rates bottomed) to ~9-10% (given a 3-4% increase in mortgage rates since 2020). Obviously, properties with lower cap rates before 2022 face a more significant "duration" impact, and those with rising vacancies will be doubly impacted as their class status declines (likely creating an extra 3-5% "fair value" cap rate increase for affected properties).

With this in mind, I believe it is possible that the "market value" LTV today on BXMT's properties will rise to the 85-110%+ range over the coming year or two as commercial property valuations decline. Even if vacancy rates do not grow (which I believe is unlikely), I do not think this can be avoided since property valuations are primarily falling due to a sharp increase in financing costs. In other words, BXMT may struggle to recoup losses on its non-performing loans, particularly considering non-performing loans are likelier to occur in properties most impacted by the various negative secular trends facing urban areas (growing vacancies).

Social Conditions Create Permanent Change

Overall, if not for the unprecedented situation today, BXMT would be seriously undervalued. Considering a "normal" economic cycle, where property valuations face small fluctuations with interest rates and minor vacancy variations with the broader economy, we could easily assume that BXMT's current headwinds will eventually fade. This "return to normal" view is held by many investors today and is heavily supported by major real estate institutions like CBRE (CBRE) in its 2023 outlook. Indeed, before 2020, it would generally be unheard of for a significant prime commercial property mortgage investor to consider loan losses over ~3%. For example, Vornado (VNO) faced a significant ~33% sales decline during the 2008 GFC; but its revenue recovered very quickly once the cyclical strain faded.

In my view, the experience in 2008 (primarily caused by financial market conditions and not social changes) has conditioned many investors to assume shapes will always normalize and that such changes will not be permanent or long-term. The immense QE stimulus after 2008 and 2020 has reinforced that view, causing many to assume the Federal Reserve will always support markets during times of need. However, I do not believe that will occur today because the Federal Reserve cannot cut interest rates or pursue QE given the current inflation level, which I suspect could rise in a recession due to oddities in the energy market.

The Bottom Line

Overall, BXMT is currently priced for a relatively significant increase in non-performing loans, expecting many of those losses to not be recouped. With that in mind, I do not believe there is a strong short opportunity in BXMT today. Only a quarter of BXMT's portfolio is in US office properties, many of which are in the "sunbelt" area that has fared better than the Northeast and West Coast. Accordingly, I estimate that only around 15% of BXMT's portfolio faces a high immediate risk of strain. If we assume that the problematic property trends will remain isolated to large office metros (outside of the sunbelt), then BXMT is likely fairly valued and potentially undervalued today.

However, I believe it is more-than-likely that these strains will eventually spread to other areas and property segments. The international market accounting for around a third of BXMT's portfolio, has generally seen a much less pronounced increase in the work-from-home trend. European cities are generally much more "walkable" than US cities, and office commutes are far shorter, so there is less interest in work-from-home in that area. However, that is not necessarily true for the UK and Australia, accounting for 20% of BXMT's portfolio, so only a small portfolio of BXMT's portfolio is truly safe.

Further, around a third of BXMT's portfolio is in multifamily and retail properties. In general, multifamily has not seen an increase in vacancies, while retail is relatively mixed. I believe the REIT market does not assume vacancies will eventually rise in these segments. However, the increase in mortgage rates should still hamper those segments' property valuations, pushing up their LTVs. Furthermore, in the long run, I expect that areas with higher work-from-home rates will eventually face rising urban apartment and retail vacancy rates as people lose the incentive to live in urban areas. That will occur due to a decline in job office requirements and growing crime and related issues in many downtown areas, encouraging an outflow of higher-income tenants. The experience of Detroit as car companies left the area is a strong example of this, creating the apt term "Detroitification."

Once again, we face that crucial "doom loop" issue that may (and I believe will) turn many downtown areas into ghost towns. Regardless of their previous valuation, properties in those areas may become worthless or even net liabilities as they're better off demolished. While only a minority of BXMT's loans are in properties in such places, I believe it may have a sufficient portion that the REIT may eventually go bankrupt as the "doom loop" issue becomes more apparent. However, that may not occur for years and is subject to a wide variety of possibilities (such as urban re-development programs); thus, while it is a sufficiently large enough risk for me to avoid BXMT, it is not strong enough for me to see BXMT as a short opportunity. With that in mind, I am neutral on BXMT and generally believe it will decline in value over the long run but could jump much higher before then as dip-buying activity grows.