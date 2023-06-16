Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BXMT: Existential Risk From 'Detroitification' Across U.S. Cities

Summary

  • Commercial office properties face unprecedented challenges due to the rise in work-from-home trends and urban decay, impacting REITs like Blackstone Mortgage Trust.
  • BXMT has lost around a third of its value since its 2021 peak and faces growing loan losses on some of its office loans, with the market bracing for a ~10-15% non-performance rate in its portfolio.
  • The "doom loop" issue may eventually turn many downtown areas into ghost towns, posing a risk for BXMT's long-term value, but it is not strong enough to consider it a short opportunity.
  • Alternative REITs focused on smaller properties in "satellite" central business districts may be a haven against the "Detroitification" trend, plaguing office and non-office properties alike.

Park Avenue Abandoned

ChainGangPictures/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Early this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell incidentally spurred drawdowns for many REITs after warning of an expected increase in bank loan losses on commercial properties. This event came after a similar warning

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

