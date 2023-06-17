Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JDE Peet's: A Coffee Giant At A 8% Free Cash Flow Yield

Jun. 17, 2023 11:35 AM ETJDE Peet's N.V. (JDEPF), JDEPY3 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JDE Peet's is one of the largest coffee distributors in the world.
  • The free cash flow remains strong, and I'm not worried about the upcoming jump in the cost of debt.
  • Even at a low single-digit EBIT growth (the current guidance), the EBIT growth will neutralize the impact of higher interest rates.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Senseo Coffee Pod and Packet

Thomas Faull/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

As it has been more than eighteen months since I last discussed JDE Peet's (OTCPK:JDEPF) (OTC:JDEPY), I think it's time for an update. Surprisingly, the share price has barely

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Income Statement

JDEP Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

JDEP Investor Relations

Impact of Higher Coffee Prices

JDEP Investor Relations

Debt and Leverage Evolution

JDEP Investor Relations

Breakdown of Financial Debt

JDEP Investor Relations

Debt Maturity Profile

JDEP Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.15K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.