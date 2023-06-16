Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sandstorm Gold: The Stock Outperformance Is An Issue

Jun. 16, 2023 6:05 PM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), SSL:CA2 Comments
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It was another solid quarter for Sandstorm Gold Ltd., with a significant gold equivalent production of 28,368 Au Eq. Oz (22,606 Au Eq. Oz last year) and high revenues of $43.978 million.
  • Net income was $15.67 million in Q1 2023 compared to an income of $9.14 million in the comparable quarter a year ago.
  • I recommend buying Sandstorm Gold, between $5.00 and $4.85 is reasonable, with potential lower support at $4.60.
Rough sample golden quartz precious mineral

MovieAboutYou

Introduction

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) released its first quarter 2023 results on May 10, 2023.

Note: This article updates my previous articles on Sandstorm Gold, published on February 22 and April 6, 2023. I have been

Table

SAND Assets Portfolio (SAND Presentation)

Chart

SAND Gold Equivalent Production comparison 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SAND Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Chart

SAND Quarterly Cash Costs History (Fun Trading)

Chart

SAND Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

SAND Quarterly Shares Outstanding History (Fun Trading)

Chart

SAND Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

SAND Quarterly Gold Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, were 28,638 ounces, compared with 18,741 ounces for the comparable period in 2022 and 21,753 ounces in the preceding quarter.

Chart

SAND 1Q23 Production per Mine (Fun Trading)

The gold price was $1,882 per ounce in 1Q23, down from $1,888 the preceding quarter.
Chart

SAND Quarterly Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

The cash cost was $230 per ounce in 1Q23.

Chart

SAND TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.25K Followers
