Back in late April, I wrote that MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) deserved a place in the portfolio of income-oriented investors. Since that time, the stock hasn’t done much. Let’s catch-up on the name to see if anything has changed.

Company Profile

As a reminder, MPLX is a diversified midstream operator whose parent company is Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The refiner owns about 65% of the company and accounted for just under 50% of its revenue last year.

MPLX operates in two segments. Its Logistics & Storage segment accounts for about two-thirds of EBITDA and is involved in the gathering, transport, storage and distribution of crude, refined products, other hydrocarbons, and renewables. Contracts within the segment are typically long-term fee-based arrangements with minimum volume commitments.

The MLP's Gathering & Processing, meanwhile, is involved in the gathering, processing, fractionation, storage of natural gas and NGLs. The segment’s contracts are a mix of fee-based, percent-of-proceeds, and keep-whole agreements.

The Consistency Continues

The one thing I really like about MPLX is how consistent the company has been throughout the years. Unlike some midstream companies, MPLX never found itself overleveraged and having to cut its distribution when things became more difficult in the energy patch. In fact, it’s been able to post steady results and steadily grow its distribution over the years.

The company’s Q1 results showed this trend continues, with its adjusted EBITDA up 9% year over year to $1.52 billion, while its distributable cash flow was up 5% year over year to $1.27 billion. The consistent progression over the past year can be seen its EBITDA and DCF numbers below. They may not rise each quarter sequentially, but there is a steady progression of growth.

Company Presentation

MPLX’s Logistics & Storage Segment is a rock. Given the segment’s contract structures and ties to its parent MPC, the segment is just a steady grower. It saw its EBITDA climb 13.5% in Q1 to $1.026 billion. Volumes increased throughout the segment, with crude pipeline throughput up 8%, terminal throughput rose 5%, and product pipeline volumes were up 2%. Tariffs also increased 1% to 90 cents a barrel.

The company’s future growth in this segment is being driven by debottling and expansion projects, particularly in the Permian. As many energy investors are aware, there are natural gas takeaway issues in the Permian. Through a JV, MPLX is part of the Whistler natural gas pipeline project that will help with this issue. The project is expected to be completed in September. Notably, this project and other Permian projects are being financed at the JV level and not included in its $800 million in growth CapEx it will spend this year.

While the L&S segment is steady, the smaller G&P segment does carry more risk. The segment is largely fee-based, but it does have some NGL price exposure that can impact its results. That impact was felt in Q1, as the company saw a -$40 million impact from NGL prices compared to year ago, as NGL prices per gallon averaged 77 cents versus $1.15 a year ago. A 5-cents per gallon move in NGL prices has about a $20 million annual impact on its results. NGL prices tend to track crude price movements, although they can deviate.

The bigger risk to the segment is volumes, especially given its assets in the Marcellus, which is the largest basin its G&P segment serves. Natural gas prices have nosedived from their highs last year, which could impact volumes coming from pure-play natural gas basins. However, as discussed in my looks at various Marcellus producers, the basin is low cost and producers there are able to still modestly increase production. E&Ps like Antero (AR), meanwhile, have a lot of liquid rich gas and any shift from dry gas to wet gas tends to be good for MPLX.

Discussing the matter on its Q1 earnings call, COO Greg Floerke said:

“Our largest area, which is Appalachia, particularly Marcellus, is one of the lowest cost production basin. So if you look at the macro drivers for what determines activity, the production cost level versus gas price, the amount of firm transportation capacity commitments by various producers and then hedging activity. And I think particularly in the Marcellus, the boxes are check there for most of the producers. If there's one thing we see, it's probably a shift -- the potential for a shift from lean gas, non-processable gas into rich gas basins. Definitely, if you rank the basins, the crude basins are obviously the most attractive with good crude pricing levels versus gas. And that activity is going to continue regardless of the natural gas prices.”

And G&P volumes in fact were strong for MPLX in Q1. Gathered volumes rose 21% in the quarter, and were up 4% in the Marcellus. Fractionated volumes, meanwhile, were up 14% in the Marcellus, showing that shift to wet gas.

MPLX continues to progress on growth projects in its G&P segment as well. It added a 5th processing plant in the Permian in Q4, and has plants in both the Permian and Marcellus expected to come online in the first half of 2024. This additional capacity should continue to drive growth in the coming years as well.

Valuation

Looking at valuation, MPLX trades at 8.6x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $6.0 billion. For 2024, it trades at 8.4x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $6.15 billion.

It has a free cash flow yield of 11.8%.

The stock trades in the middle range of valuation compared to its midstream peers.

MPLX Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

I believe the midstream space is undervalued as a whole. Before Covid, midstream operators would be valued around 12x in the private markets and over 10x in the public markets. Go back even further, and their valuations were even higher. Today, most of these companies are in better financial shape with stronger balance sheets and no IDRs. However, they trade at lower valuations than they did several years ago, so I think there is a good opportunity is the space.

Conclusion

With its Q1 results, I think MPLX did a good job of answering any potential questions surrounding possible headwinds. It shrugged off NGL price headwinds and didn’t see any volume impact from lower natural gas prices. This gives me even more confidence in the name.

In my view, MPLX is a top midstream operator to consider for income-oriented investors. It has a juicy distribution yield of over 9% that is well covered (1.6x last quarter) and which the company has been able to consistently grow. In addition, its balance sheet is strong (3.5x leverage), it generates strong free cash flow ($1 billion last quarter), and it still has a strong backlog of growth projects.

MPLX remains a “Buy” in my book, and may be even more attractive today than when I first wrote about it.