Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xeris Biopharma: Remarkable Market Share Expansion

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
53 Followers

Summary

  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is a growing healthcare company with strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, making it an attractive investment option.
  • XERS has a range of successful products, such as Glucagon and Gvoke, and is aggressively securing patents to stay ahead of competition.
  • XERS is expected to achieve profitability soon, with a breakeven cash flow by Q4 2023, and an estimated EPS of $0.23 by 2026.

Two doctors looking at patient data on digital tablet

Solskin

Investment Rundown

For investors seeking a solid healthcare play that is growing revenues at a strong rate while at the same time maintaining a solid balance sheet, then Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is worth taking a

The growth of Gvoke

Gvoke Growth (Investor Presentation)

The US market opportunity the company has

US Market Opportunity (Investor Presentation)

The income statement from the company

Income Statement (Q1 Report)

The earnings estimates for the company

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
53 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.