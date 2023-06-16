Marc Bruxelle/iStock via Getty Images

Normally, I would not recommend investors consider the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL), as it has one of the worst designed investment structures, in my opinion.

However, in this article, I will lay out a bull case for those adventurous souls who may want to take the plunge.

I believe the developing El Niño could be one for the record books, as we are starting off with near-record temperatures already. El Niño will likely boost air conditioning demand, which will require more natural gas to fuel peaking plants.

Furthermore, news out of Europe is that the Dutch government is looking to permanently close its largest natural gas field, Groningen. The proposed closure of Groningen with gas supplies disrupted due to the Russia / Ukraine war will likely cause European natural gas prices to surge, which will pull up North American gas prices due to the LNG connection.

While the bull case is enticing, investors are warned that the BOIL ETF is highly volatile and even if natural gas prices rise in the medium term, the BOIL ETF could still lose money due to roll and volatility decay.

Fund Overview

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF seeks to provide daily returns that are twice the return of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex ("Index"). The index reflects the daily performance of a rolling position in front-month natural gas futures. As the expiry date for the futures contract approaches, the index replaces expiring contracts with later expirations.

The BOIL ETF's current holdings are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1 - BOIL ETF holdings (proshares.com)

The main problem with the BOIL ETF and all futures-based ETFs is that future prices tend to be in contango, where prices farther out in maturity are more expensive.

Every time one of BOIL's futures expire, the BOIL ETF must sell the expiring future and buy a more expensive future contract as a replacement. This mechanical 'roll' process leads to the ETF decaying over time.

To compound the issue, the BOIL ETF is leveraged, providing twice the daily exposure to natural gas futures prices. Levered ETFs have 'positive convexity' in the direction of their exposures. This means that one's exposure to a given underlying asset grows if the price action is in one's favour. For example, assume you invested $100 in BOIL. If the underlying index returns 5% on day 1, the position will grow to $110 (2 times 5% return). If the index returns 5% on day 2, the position will grow to $121. This is more than twice the theoretical 2-day compounded return of 10.25% or $120.50.

However, if the return experience is +5% followed by -5%, investors end up with $99.00, significantly less than twice the 2-day compounded loss of 0.25% or $99.50. This loss is due to 'volatility decay'. While 'volatility decay' may appear small on a 1-day basis, over the long-run, this can turn into very significant slippage, especially for a volatile underlying asset class like natural gas futures (Readers who want to learn more can consult one of my prior articles).

The combination of 'roll decay' and 'volatility decay' has led to the BOIL ETF delivering average annual returns of -56.6% since inception (Figure 2). One hundred dollars invested when the BOIL ETF was incepted would be worth less than a penny today, quite an impressive feat!

Figure 2 - BOIL historical returns (proshares.com)

The BOIL ETF is definitely not a security one buys and holds for the long run.

Casino-Like Returns The Main Draw

The reason the BOIL ETF is a favorite among day traders is due to its casino-like returns, with over $1.1 billion in net assets. For example, in 2022, the BOIL ETF returned an incredible 4x when the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to natural gas prices soaring (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - BOIL returned 4x in early 2022 (Author created with price chart from stockchart.com)

However, if held for too long, the BOIL ETF will eventually trend towards zero due to the roll and volatility decay mentioned above.

Why I am Bullish Natural Gas

There are two main reasons why I am currently bullish natural gas prices. First, the latest forecast from the NOAA calls for a hotter than normal summer in most of the United States (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Expect a hot summer (NOAA)

While many investors associate natural gas with winter heating demand, there is also a summer cooling season where air conditioning use translates into natural gas demand, as natural gas power plants are typically used to fill 'peak' demand.

El Niño To Drive Hot Weather

The hot summer projection is driven by El Niño conditions that were officially confirmed by the NOAA on June 8th. El Niño tends to cause dryer and hotter weather across the U.S. and Canada. (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Illustrative El Nino effects (NOAA)

What is interesting (and scary for climate watchers) is that we are entering the current El Niño, with global sea temperatures near unprecedented levels. This is despite the cooling effects of 3 years of La Niña (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Global sea temperatures are near highs to start El Nino (climatereanalyzer.org)

Already, we are seeing extreme weather events across the globe, with heat waves from Asia to Siberia and massive wildfires in Canada. As the current El Niño strengthens in the coming months, we could see record-breaking temperatures that may turbocharge cooling demand.

Europe May See Increased LNG Demand

Another factor driving my bullish natural gas thesis is European gas demand. Recall in 2022, the Russia / Ukraine war disrupted natural gas supplies into Europe and Europeans turned to global supplies via liquified natural gas ("LNG") to plug their shortfall. This caused natural gas prices in North America to spike to over $10 / MMBtu and was the main driver of BOIL's amazing early 2022 performance.

Recently, we got news that the Dutch government is looking to permanently shut its Groningen gas field, Europe's largest, due to environmental concerns. Although the Dutch government had been winding down production at Groningen for years, this shutdown news comes as a surprise, as Europe is still grappling with natural gas supply disruptions due to the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war.

This news sent Dutch TTF Natural gas prices soaring and ignited a spark underneath North American gas prices as well (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Dutch TTF gas prices (investing.com)

If Groningen is indeed shut down in October as the news report suggests, then we could see increased demand for LNG shipments this Fall, boosting North American gas prices.

Risks To BOIL

While I have laid out the bullish thesis on natural gas prices built on the cooling demand from a developing El Niño and potential increased demand from Europe, the BOIL ETF is not without risks. Even if natural gas prices rise, but in a volatile way, the BOIL ETF could underperform as it suffers from volatility decay.

Furthermore, the natural gas futures curve is in contango, with August contracts trading at $2.68 while the July contract is trading at $2.61 (Figure 8). If the curve remains steep throughout the summer, then every curve roll will cause the ETF to lose value.

Figure 8 - Natural gas futures curve (CME)

This becomes especially worrisome in the Fall. Notice the gap between October futures at $2.79 and November futures at $3.18. This could be due to expectations for high winter demand, as well as speculation that Groningen will shut down in October. If the Fall contracts rally while the Summer contracts stay low (no heat wave), then the BOIL ETF will stand to lose mightily from contango decay as it transitions to the Fall.

Conclusion

I believe a bullish case can be made for a speculative trade on the BOIL ETF, provided investors know what they are getting into. The BOIL ETF is only suitable for short term swing trades. A developing El Niño is expected to lead to a surge in demand for natural gas to power air conditioners.

Furthermore, there is news out of Europe that the Dutch government may permanently shutter Europe's largest natural gas field due to environmental concerns. This could lead to a surge in demand for North American LNG.

I believe short-term traders can consider a speculative buy on the BOIL ETF, but longer-term investors may want to seek their exposures elsewhere.