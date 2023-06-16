Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Magellan Midstream: Long-Term Investors Should Reject The ONEOK Deal

Jun. 16, 2023 11:38 PM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP), OKE
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • Magellan Midstream unitholders should vote against the proposed acquisition by ONEOK due to unfavorable tax consequences.
  • The deal, valued at $18.8 billion, offers a modest premium for MMP unitholders but may not be worth the tax burden, especially for long-term investors.
  • The fit between OKE and MMP is not ideal, and the tax consequences outweigh the potential benefits of the merger.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline In Desert During Sunset

imaginima

In my initial write-up on Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) in March, I wrote that the stock should give investors a nice high-yield bond-like return. I followed that up in May, saying it was a defensive stock that pays

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

