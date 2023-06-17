Sjo

As natural gas prices dropped, ammonia and urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) prices in the first quarter of 2023 were significantly lower than in the same period last year. Thus, many investors expected that CVR Partners' (NYSE:UAN) financial results in 1Q 2023 might be weaker than in 1Q 2022, and I have to admit that I was one of them. In my previous article on UAN, I said that UAN’s 2023 results may not be as strong as in 2022. However, CVR Partners’ 1Q 2023 results changed my mind. The company’s distribution per common unit of $10.43 for the first quarter of 2023 must not be ignored. I estimate CVR Partners’ available cash for distribution in 2Q 2023 to be between $66 to $83 million, which means a distribution per common unit of between $6.2 to $7.6. According to my calculations, CVR Partners’ 1-year forward distribution yield can be a double-digit one, making the stock a strong buy.

Investment thesis

CVR Partners’ net sales increased from $223 million in 1Q 2022 to $226 million in 1Q 2023. The company’s realized prices in 1Q 2023 were lower than in 1Q 2022. Its ammonia realized price decreased from $1055 per ton in 1Q 2022 to $888 per ton in 1Q 2023, and the company’s UAN realized price decreased from $496 per ton in 1Q 2022 to $457 per ton in 1Q 2023. However, the negative effect of lower pricing was entirely offset by higher sales volume and significantly higher ammonia utilization (see Figure 1). It is important to know that in 1Q 2023, CVR Partners’ ammonia and UAN production increased by 20% YoY and 15% YoY, respectively. As a result, the company reported a 1Q 2023 operating income of $109 million, compared with $104 million in 1Q 2022. In 1Q 2023, the company’s net income and EBITDA increased by 17% YoY and 1% YoY, respectively (see Figure 2).

Due to its strong 1Q 2023 results, the company’s Board of Directors declared a distribution of $10.43 per common unit, or $110 million, compared with $10.50 per common unit, or $70 million in 4Q 2022, and $2.26 per common unit, or $15 million in 1Q 2022. The current policy of the Board is to distribute all available cash that the Partnership generated on a quarterly basis. Available cash for each quarter is calculated as EBITDA for a quarter excluding non-cash income or expense items, minus reserves for maintenance capital expenditures, debt service and other contractual obligations, minus reserves for future operating capital needs. In the first quarter of 2023, CVR Partners’ total capital expenditures were $3.5 million, and the company expects its full-year 2023 capital expenditures to be $32 to $35 million. According to Figure 3, in the first quarter of 2023, CVR Partners' EBITDA was $124 million. As a result of the positive effect of net cash proceeds from the 45Q Transaction of $18.1 million, and the negative effects of net cash interest expense of $8.5 million, maintenance capital expenditures of $3.5 million, a future turnaround of $3.2 million, and reserve for maintenance capital expenditures of $16.2 million, CVR Partners’ available cash for distribution in 1Q 2023 was $110 million, which the Partnership distributed all of it.

In connection with the 45Q Transaction, CVR Partners is expected to receive installment payments, payable quarterly, until 31 March 2030, totaling up to approximately $22 million each for the seven-year period and potentially certain contingent payments over this same period if certain carbon oxide capture and sequestration milestones are met, totaling up to approximately $38 million each, subject to certain customary and other specified terms. CVR Partners' net cash proceeds from the 45Q Transaction may be about $2 million per quarter, which is significantly lower than in 1Q 2023. Also, according to the company’s guidance, its capital expenditure in 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023 can be on average between $6 to $7 million higher than its capital expenditures in 1Q 2023. If we assume that the company’s long-term plan is to expand its operations, its reserve for maintenance capital expenditures might be about $15 million each quarter.

In 2022, the Partnership completed a targeted $95 million reduction plan, with the repayment of the remaining $65 million balance of 9.25% senior secured notes in the first quarter of 2022. Thus, the principal payments on senior secured notes of $65 million in 1Q 2022, decreased to zero in 1Q 2023. As of 31 March 2023, the company had a $550 million balance of 6.125% senior secured notes, due to June 2028. Interest on the 2028 notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on 15 June and 15 December each year. Based on my calculations, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased, CVR Partnerships must pay about $8.5 million on its senior notes each quarter for the next 5 years. Overall, I estimate that for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2023, CVR Partners' available cash for distribution to be its quarterly EBITDA minus $25 to $35 million.

Figure 1 – CVR Partners’ ammonia utilization, sales volumes, and product pricing at gate

Figure 2 – CVR Partners’ net sales, operating income, net income, and EBITDA

Figure 3 – CVR Partners’ EBITDA and available cash for distribution

Now, the question is how much the company’s EBITDA might be in 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023. Despite increasing spot demand for ammonia in April, its price levels continued decreasing in May 2023 as the global demand for ammonia got weaker. U.S. ammonia prices are expected to decrease further as the spring rush for products is over. According to Figure 4, Ammonia prices in the United States decreased from $1.21/kg in January 2023 to $1.18/kg, $1.15/kg, $1.13/kg, and $1.00/kg in February, March, April, and May, respectively, and is expected to be $0.98/kg in June 2023. U.S. ammonia price is expected to be between $0.95/kg to $0.99/kg in the second half of the year. As the price of UAN has a strong correlation with the price of ammonia, I expect CVR Partners’ product pricing at gate in 2Q 2023 to be between 10% to 15% lower than in 1Q 2023. Also, I estimate the company’s product pricing at gate in 2H 2023 to be about 10% lower than in 1H 2023. According to the company’s inventories, its property, plant, and equipment, the demand for ammonia and UAN, I estimate CVR Partners’ average quarterly ammonia sales to be 40 to 45 thousand tons, and its UAN sales to be between 330 and 360 thousand tons in 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023.

Projecting the company’s 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023 net sales, EBITDA, and available cash for distribution, and assuming quarterly deductions from EBITDA of $35 million (which is my highest estimation for deduction), I estimate CVR Partners’ distribution per common unit in 2Q 2023 to be between $6.2 to $7.6. Also, I estimate the company’s distribution per common unit in 3Q 2023 and 4Q 2023 to be between $6.1 to $7.1 (see Figure 5). Thus, at prices around $83, I calculate the company’s 2023 forward distribution yield is between 29% to 35% which is very attractive.

Figure 4 – Ammonia price

Figure 5 – CVR Partners’ 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023 distribution projection

Why I might be wrong

Ammonia and UAN prices can decrease significantly in the following months, decreasing the company's product pricing at the gate to a lower level than I expect. Also, as a result of economic headwinds, which might hurt the demand for fertilizers, the company's ammonia and UAN sales volume might be lower than I expect. Furthermore, the company's Board of Directors might decide to decrease the available cash for distribution payout ratio, start repurchasing common units, make debt prepayments, or increase the company's capital expenditures. As a result, the company's distribution yield can drop below my expectation.

End note

CVR Partners’ 1Q 2023 results were stronger than expected, and despite lower ammonia and UAN prices, the company distributed $10.43 per common unit for the first quarter. I estimate the company’s 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023 available cash for distribution to be lower than in 1Q 2023. However, even with lower available cash for distribution, at prices around $83, CVR Partners’ forward distribution yield is between 29% to 35%. The stock is a strong buy.