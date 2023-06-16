Updating Our U.S. Inflation Projections

JLGutierrez

By Joseph Purtell

Core inflation remains stubbornly high but appears set to slowly decelerate over the remainder of the year.

The reading for the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of May was broadly in line with consensus expectations, with headline CPI increasing 0.1% month-over-month (MoM) and 4.0% year-over-year (YoY).

Core inflation rose 0.4% MoM and 5.3% YoY. In the non-core categories, energy was weak at -3.6% MoM while food was slightly positive at 0.2% MoM. Within the core components, goods were up by a robust 0.55% MoM on strong used car prices while services increased 0.4% MoM.

Despite MoM core inflation remaining stubbornly high and maintaining the same pace over the past five months, the underlying details suggest to us that inflation will slowly step down over the remainder of the year.

First, core goods inflation has come in stronger two months in a row on the back of large increases in used cars and truck prices; indeed, this category was up 4.42% MoM in May.

Based on related indicators, we view these types of increases as transitory and expect core goods to retreat to a pace more consistent with 1% annualized inflation.

Second, we are already witnessing the cooling of shelter inflation, which we project will continue its normalization despite the stabilization of housing indicators.

Much of the housing weakness over the past year will continue to feed into this metric. Finally, as the labor market migrates from tightness to more typical levels of balance, core services (excluding shelter) prices should remain at these levels or move slightly lower.

Putting these observations and forecasts together, we project that headline and core CPI will end 2023 at 3% and 4% YoY, respectively, with the risks symmetrically skewed over that time frame.

Relative to our prior projections coming into this year, this most recent forecast is lower on weaker energy prices for headline inflation but slightly higher on core inflation from a quicker bottoming in housing.

Looking into 2024, we expect both headline and core inflation to end the year between 2% and 2.5%, within reach of the Fed’s target.

