The Pro Cycle Contrarian Approach: Does It Manage Cash Well?

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

A contrarian is “a person who takes a contrary position or attitude, specifically, an investor who buys shares of stock when most others are selling and sells when others are buying”. (Merriam-Webster Dictionary)

Introduction

I have wondered why so many writers, commentators, and investors have devoted their time and effort to "guess" the decision of the Federal Open Market Committee [FOMC] in advance.

Also, so many people have burnt their invaluable energy to "analyze" the market "reactions" to the Fed decisions (i.e., rate hikes or pause).

In my opinion, we, as investors like me and you, are better to take the Fed decisions or the ensuing market reactions as simply given.

Instead, we must concentrate on preparing for our investing or trading strategy, given the Fed and the market actions.

Yesterday (June 14, 2023) the Fed stood pat, and the market declined. Why? But I never raise that kind of question. Simply because I just think that the "events" do not have a big weight, particularly.

What is my investment style? I am a Long Only Contrarian [LOC]:

First, I have been always a bull since 2010, although, before 2009, I did almost all in Wall Street, including, margin loans, options, and short sales, as said in “What My Short Sales, The Fed, Robin Hood, And Aaron Judge Have In Common” Oct. o4, 2022.

In other words, I am "Pro Cycle", meaning I ride on both a bull (up-cycle) and a bear (down-cycle) markets in any term (immediate, near, short or long) with the same mood, a bullishness.

Second, always I am a Contrarian, regardless of what markets, what cycles, and what terms.

Combining these two elements - "Pro Cycle" (or "Long Only") and "Contrarian", The "Pro Cycle Contrarian [PCC]" Approach becomes the Title.

What To Do When The S&P 500 skyrocketed?

As shown in Table 1, the S & P 500 Index fluxed in the first week (Jun.1st, Jun. 2nd), and crawled up in the second week (Jun. 5th thru Jun. 9th), and finally zoomed in the third week (12th thru 16th).

Table 1: Momentums & Trends (Mar. 31, 2023 - Jun. 16, 2023) 5/31/2023 4,179.83 * * 6/1/2023 4,221.02 0.99% P 6/2/2023 4,282.37 1.45% P 6/5/2023 4,273.79 -0.20% m 6/6/2023 4,283.85 0.24% P 6/7/2023 4,267.52 -0.38% m 6/8/2023 4,293.93 0.62% P 6/9/2023 4,298.86 0.11% P 6/12/2023 4,338.93 0.93% P 6/13/2023 4,369.01 0.69% P 6/14/2023 4,372.59 0.08% P 6/15/2023 4,425.84 1.22% P 6/16/2023 4,417.25 -0.19% m NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. m/P: minus/Plus. 4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance Click to enlarge

There are several ways to react:

First, if you are short sellers or put options players, you rush to close your short and put positions, taking losses.

Second, if you sit on 80% or more in cash and want to have a buy point of your target stocks or ETFs, you jump in the market to buy them with much higher prices.

Third, if you are an acute short seller, you still try to find the short targets one way or the other.

Fourth, you are at age around 66 (the freshman in Cohort # 3) and with sufficient financial resources, you may open an online saving account to start investing the "5 YIP."

Fifth, if You are a contrarian like me, you want to raise cash by liquidating some holdings, but we have a different situation.

My Contrarian Procedure: It is a Built-In in my workstation

As a frequent trader, I am bullish all the time so I am a pro cycle investor. I check my holding real time in the premarket, the regular session, and the aftermarket.

Every time I check, my cash position, which is settled in three days after selling any security. I routinely make an ACH (Automatic Clearing House) transfer of any excess cash to my online savings accounts in Goldman Sachs Bank USA (Marcus) ,

If I need investment money, I bring cash through ACH transfer from my savings a/c of GS Bank. The cash is available on the same day or next day. It has been very much reliable.

I am somewhat unique position where there are about 50-80 holdings which are all under their cost lines, so there are a number of the Loss Cohorts: Cohort # 1 (-1% to zero), Cohort # 2 (-5% to -2%), Cohort # 3 (-10% to 6%), and Cohort # 4 (-20% to -11%), and Cohort # 5 (over -21%).

The holding position keeps changing every session, so during the premarket, the aftermarket, and weekend the positions are updated, by the "Paper-and-Pencil-Only [PPO] Approach.

“As of Friday (Jun. 2nd), my nest egg consists of a) 3 Online Savings Accounts (69%), b) TD Ameritrade Brokerage Account (17%), and Charles Schwab Brokerage Account (14%). Both TD and CS A/C's have been trimming down since 2020 after I have very acutely traded over two decades” (From “Late Bull's 5-Year-Investment Plan: A Numerical Illustration” Jun. 05, 2023)

As of Jun. 16th, my capital consists of a) 3 Online Savings (74%) (+5%), b) TD (18%) (+1%), and CS (8%) (-6%)

Following The Footsteps of Warren Buffett?

The last part of the comment (which I am referring to) says something like that the commenter wants to make a huge money, buying companies and by managing them as WB did.

An Aphorism on the wall in a Buddhism Training Center Warns: "When you meet Buddha, Kill Him."

What the adage means is that when you master The Wisdom of WB (which are Cash, Compound, and Many Decades), You Must Do it Your Way, Not Just Keep Following His Way.

Because WB can't repeat what he did This Time (even though he were at age 20). That's why WB got Charlie Munger. CM helped WB in the Growth Area to Fill the Vacuum in the WB world (Value).

The Market Perspective

Table 1. clearly demonstrated the Wall Street firework this week (Jun. 12th to 16th), this is just the surface. Inside of the market, all elements have not consolidated yet, albeit, the Index registered $4,417.25 at closing, which is a bit (-7.9%) lower than the all-time record $4,796.56 on Jan. 03, 2022.

According to my "immediate-term (a couple of seconds to a couple of sessions) trading, the inside market is not still warm enough for the trading to work out.

Consequently, my excellent performance between 2010 and 2020 has failed to resume since March 2020.

“The Review of My Investing 2010 - 20 In my sufficient time on the hospital bed, I pondered thoroughly, summarizing the following takeaways: My investing performance for eleven years (2010 – 20) wouldn’t be better. I maximized our retirement money somewhat sufficiently. In retrospect, however, I’ll adjust: In 2021 - 22, Inflation, Covid-19, and the R-U War had dragged my holdings such as Vanguard ETFs, and other big Tech and dividend stocks over longer than two years under water. Most quality equities are not far below their costs, considering dividend they paid. Although the possibility for the bad two years (2021 – 22) to repeat would be very slim, I’ll refrain from pursuing extra gains at the last legs of stiff upswings. Also, I’ll add more quality dividend stocks in my radar.” (From “My Investment Journey Since 2010 And Where I Am Now” Feb. 20, 2023)

I expect that the current Super Bull Market, starting in March 2009, would run until the end of the year, hopefully until the end of 2024.

Concluding Remarks

The current market can be visualized as a melting pot which is mixed by completely different origins and sources in terms of bears and bulls, like America in terms of population.

I am quite surely a disappointed investor/trader, although the investing part (a total value of all Holdings, which is not a "Portfolio", But as "a Group" has recovered somewhat nicely, but the performance of an immediate-term trading is still awful.

The Holdings are not selected for a Portfolio to accomplish your investment goal. The Group were bought for my trading purpose, randomly in a near term,

It is an unique and advantageous raising-cash ability that my ways of selling Holdings are 1) the profit takings when any holding moves above its cost line, and, 2) more important, the tax harvest, taking a loss to reduce my income taxes.

Considering about half of holdings have dividends (not reinvested), some tax harvests would be actually gains.

Good luck to all of my readers.