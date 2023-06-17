Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FedEx Earnings, Paris Air Show, And Cava

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be in the spotlight next week with appearances on Capitol Hill in front of the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee. Powell's testimony will supplement the release of the Fed's semi-annual monetary policy report. Meanwhile, the economic calendar is light, although reports on building permits, housing starts, MBA mortgage applications, and existing home sales will give investors a closer at the real estate sector. The earnings calendar features reports from FedEx (FDX), Winnebago (WGO), and Darden Restaurants (DRI). Investors will also be watching to see if the momentum rallies for highly-shorted stocks can extend. Over the last week, the list of stocks with more than 20% short interest of total float that showed big rallies included Nikola (NKLA), EHang (EH), Carvana (CVNA), Workhorse Group (WKHS), Hyzon Motors (HYZN), Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), C3.ai (AI), Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), and Upstart (UPST).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 20 - FedEx (FDX) and La-Z-Boy (LZB).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, June 21 - KB Home (KBH), Winnebago (WGO), and Steelcase (SCS).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, June 22 - Accenture (ACN), Darden Restaurants (DRI), and FactSet Research (FDS).

Volatility watch: Short interest on both Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Arhaus (ARHS) stands at more than 25% of total float. Options trading volume is elevated on Nikola (NKLA) and Mullen Automotive (MULN

