Nam Tai Property: Stock Rallies On Important Progress In China

Jun. 17, 2023 12:49 AM ETNam Tai Property Inc. (NTPIF)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Discussing recent progress on the litigation front with the company having lawfully obtained the company's corporate seals (also known as chops).
  • The company has started the process of registering its new CEO as the legal representative for its mainland China subsidiaries in order to get full control of its assets.
  • Recent $15.4 million private placement and restructuring of existing debt with key shareholders resulted in substantial dilution for outside equity holders.
  • Nam Tai Property remains entangled in a host of legal battles which are not likely to be resolved anytime soon.
  • Retail investors are likely to remain precluded from trading the shares for the time being as moving to a higher OTC segment or re-list on the NYSE would require the company to become current in its regulatory filings, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Sonnenuntergang in Shenzhen

luxizeng/E+ via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTC:NTPIF) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Since the beginning of 2021, shares of Shenzhen-based real estate developer

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

