Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zillow: Tracking Well Above The Industry

Jun. 17, 2023 1:25 AM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.12K Followers

Summary

  • Zillow's valuation remains modest despite this year's rally, with potential pent-up demand for housing driving a rebound.
  • The company has continued to generate positive adjusted EBITDA even in this year's tough macro climate.
  • Revenue declines in Premier Agent are outpacing declines in the broader real estate industry.
  • Zillow remains a top-notch investment choice as it prepares for a real estate rebound.

Entrance to 535 Mission street office building, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

Suddenly, amid cooling inflation data and enthusiasm for AI, the mood in the markets seems buoyant again. Investors are willing to bet on risk, and some of last year's tech laggards are finally starting to see healthy rebounds.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Zillow Q1 highlights

Zillow Q1 highlights (Zillow Q1 earnings release)

Zillow residential revenue trends

Zillow residential revenue trends (Zillow Q1 earnings release)

Zillow Q1 opex

Zillow Q1 opex (Zillow Q1 earnings release)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.12K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of Z either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.