Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Merck: Approaching The Accumulation Phase With An Expanding Product Portfolio

Jun. 17, 2023 1:57 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)1 Comment
Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
3.56K Followers

Summary

  • Keytruda sales totaled $5,795 million in Q1 2023, up 17% year-on-year, thanks partly to an increase in its indications for use.
  • At the same time, Robert Davis does not actively use the share buyback program, and in the first quarter of 2023, Merck repurchased its shares for about $149 million.
  • At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Merck's total debt was about $30.75 billion, a decrease of $3.88 billion from 2021.
  • However, due to the declining AI hype in the media, we expect the S&P 500 to drop to$4292-$4300, eventually driving Merck's share price down to $104-105 in the next two months, after which the accumulation phase will begin.
  • We continue our analytics coverage of Merck with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.
Young happy mixed race woman taking medication with water at home. One hispanic female with a curly afro taking a vitamin for good health while sitting on the couch at home. Woman drinking a supplement

PeopleImages

On April 27, 2023, Merck (NYSE:MRK), one of the leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which not only continued the trend of Wall Street analysts' expectations but also managed to demonstrate that the

This article was written by

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
3.56K Followers
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TAK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.