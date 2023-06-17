Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why EUR/USD Could Climb Towards 1.15

Jun. 17, 2023 1:40 AM ETEUR:USD, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, UUP, USDU, UDN
Summary

  • It is the world’s most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD, which, I reckon, has more upside potential moving forward. A rally to at least 1.1100 is now more likely.
  • There is a growing consensus among analysts and traders that central banks across the G10 outside of the US will remain hawkish for longer.
  • The Fed was hawkish this week, but markets barely priced in one final 25 bps point hike after the US central bank decided to pause for a breather as it held rates unchanged.

Background of the money. Dollar and Euro

mars58

By Fawad Razaqzada

The most risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar have outperformed this month (up nearly 6%), owing in part to the surprise rate hike by the RBA and the positive tone across global equity markets. But it is the

EUR/USD daily chart

MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

