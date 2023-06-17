Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RWR: Yield And Liquidity Bring Stability Amid Market Challenges

Jun. 17, 2023 2:50 AM ETSPDR® Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)
Hansen Song
Summary

  • SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF is a real estate ETF with a strong dividend yield of 3.77% and steady dividend growth rate.
  • Despite trailing the S&P 500 in returns and experiencing slow growth, historical data shows that REITs generally outperform during and post-recessions.
  • The fund faces risks due to tightening monetary policies and rising interest rates in the commercial real estate sector.

drone point of view business person talking on roof top garden outside office building

Strategy

Launched by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. and managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) invests in stocks of companies in the real estate space. Incepted in 2001, it is among the

RWR Fund sector breakdown

RWR Top 10 Holdings Distribution

Comparison of RWR's dividends with peers

Liquidity comparison of RWR and peers

Total Return of RWR and S&P 500

RWR's price growth in the past 5 years

Average annualized total returns before, during, and after US recessions

Quarterly FFO of All US Equity REITs

Hansen Song
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

