Conventional Fund Investors Sell In May And Go Away

Tom Roseen
Summary

  • For the fourth month in five, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $83.3 billion into conventional funds for May.
  • Investors were net sellers of stock and mixed-assets funds (-$70.1 billion) for the twenty-sixth straight month, while fixed income funds (+$5.5 billion) witnessed net inflows for the first month in three.
  • Money market funds (+$147.9 billion) witnessed their seventh monthly net inflows in eight.
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $28.5 billion for May.
  • Fixed income ETFs (+$14.4 billion for May) witnessed net inflows for the sixteenth straight month, while investors were net purchasers of stock and mixed-assets ETFs (+$14.1 billion).

Jerome Powell

Douglas Rissing

Investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the fourth month in five, injecting $83.3 billion into the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below). But the headline numbers are a bit misleading, with short-term assets drawing

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

