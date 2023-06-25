Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enel: Growth Target Too Ambitious (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 25, 2023 8:00 AM ETEnel SpA (ENLAY)
Ellsworth Research
Summary

  • After several years of massive capacity expansion, Enel has to dispose assets to reduce net debt.
  • Secondly, capex is reduced in spite of rising development costs.
  • Consequently, the targets of the company seem too ambitious.
  • Political interference and a change in management add further uncertainty to Enel's future strategy and performance.
  • All this is undermining the business case for Enel’s transition, consider it a 'Hold'.

Dam in Italy

tanukiphoto

Previously covering Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) a buy recommendation was given in spite of the significant debt burden. Also, the rising costs for development of renewable energy generation capacity was highlighted as a point of attention. Currently, the upward trajectory of costs is

FY22 results enel

Figure 1 - FY22 results (AR FY22; enel.com)

Planned asset disposal enel

Figure 2 - Planned asset disposal (CMD22; enel.com)

Debt metrics (CMD22, enel.com)

Figure 3 - Debt metrics (CMD22; enel.com)

Production development until 2025 (CMD22, enel.com)

Figure 4 - Production development until 2025 (CMD22; enel.com)

Asset development Capex for Green Power Business Line

Table 1 - Asset development capex for Enel's Green Power (EGP) Business Line (FY22 results presentation; enel.com)

Renewable development enel

Figure 5 - Renewable development (FY22 results presentation; enel.com)

Effect of disposals on net debt and EBITDA development enel

Figure 6 - Effect of disposals on net debt and EBITDA development (CMD22; enel.com)

Figure 7 - Financial targets till 2025 (AR FY22; enel.com)

Figure 7 - Financial targets till 2025 (AR FY22; enel.com)

EBITDA evolution Power Generation and Retail (CMD22; enel.com)

Figure 8 - EBITDA evolution Power Generation and Retail (CMD22; enel.com)

This article was written by

Ellsworth Research
European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENLAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

