BSV: This Bond ETF's Risk-Reward Ratio Makes It A Sell

Summary

  • BSV has a lower yield and higher risk compared to ultra-safe assets like SGOV and BIL.
  • BSV's price sensitivity to interest rates can work in its favor, but rate cuts are not expected until 2025.
  • I rate BSV a Sell due to its unfavorable risk-reward ratio.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) tracks the Bloomberg U.S. 1–5 Year Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index. BSV holds both corporate and treasury investment-grade bonds. This ETF also has a 30-day SEC yield

BSV's top 10 holdings

BSV's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

BSV's holdings by issuer

BSV's holdings by issuer (vanguard.com)

BSV's holdings by credit rating

BSV's holdings by credit rating (vanguard.com)

BSV's holdings by maturity

BSV's holdings by maturity (vanguard.com)

I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

