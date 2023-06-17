Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OTC Markets Group: Good Long-Term Buy With A Unique Business

Jun. 17, 2023 3:59 AM ETOTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM)
Vlad Deshkovich
Summary

  • OTC Markets Group (OTCM) operates the main over-the-counter stock exchanges in the US, providing a set of unique trading venues for smaller companies that generally cannot list on standard exchanges.
  • Despite a decline in transaction revenues from customers trading on OTCM's exchanges, the company has shown resilience and continued to grow across both its top and bottom line.
  • Transaction revenues are now picking back up again, and could see the company returning to the growth rates that it had before the current market environment, which were exceptional.
  • Overall, the company's unique position gives it an asymmetric growth profile and provides it a with a moat. While it is still exposed to near-term uncertainty in equities overall, it is set to do well long-term and is a buy as a result.
Overview

The OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) is a company that operates over-the-counter stock exchanges in the US, markets which investors may have heard colloquially referred to as ‘pink sheets’. In actuality, the pink sheets are only one of the exchanges that the OTC

Vlad Deshkovich
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

