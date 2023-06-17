Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVRx: Barostim Labeling Potential Catalyst, Sentiment Improving (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 17, 2023 1:00 PM ETCVRx, Inc. (CVRX)1 Comment
Zach Bristow
Summary

  • CVRx's stock price has risen 38% following the BeAT-HF trial readouts, with potential catalysts for further growth, including Barostim and sentiment factors.
  • The company is in interactive discussions with the FDA to expand Barostim's label to treat heart failure, which could significantly impact its stock price.
  • CVRx is expected to achieve $35-$40 million in revenue this year, with a target price of $20 per share.

Wall street sign in New York City with New York Stock Exchange background.

lucky-photographer

Summary of revised investment thesis

Six months after its sharp selloff following the BeAT-HF trial readouts, investors have shown conviction in CVRx Inc (NASDAQ:CVRX) once again. Shares are up 38% since my last publication, with all of

4

Data: Updata

4

Data: Author, CVRX SEC Filings

4

Data: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Zach Bristow
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

