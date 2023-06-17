Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fund Of Funds - When Simple Isn't Better

Jun. 17, 2023 4:48 AM ET
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.41K Followers

Summary

  • If the fund is managed properly you can defer taxes and perhaps even have your kids inherit it with a stepped up basis.
  • If the stock and bond markets are down significantly like they were in 2022 then you’ll be forced to sell some portion of everything just to get to the cash.
  • If you need cash your bond allocation technically holds some cash, but it also holds a bunch of long-term bonds.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

We always like to defer to simplicity when it comes to asset management. But portfolios can also be too simple. For instance, in theory you might think that a single low cost diversified fund of funds ETF is the single best

Fund Allocation Model

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.41K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.