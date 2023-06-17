gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Carlyle has a strong track record of returns, deep industry expertise across geographies and asset classes, and a substantial AUM base.

The current bearish market has contributed to a decline in share price but we believe the fundamentals of the private asset markets are attractive. We see increased asset allocations to this segment in the coming years (continuation of the trend).

Carlyle is highly profitable with low financial downside risk due to a strong balance sheet.

Carlyle is trading below its historical average, implying upside.

Company description

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is a global investment firm specializing in various sectors including private equity, real assets, market strategies, and solutions. They invest in a wide range of industries.

With offices around the world, they provide funding for management-led buyouts, venture capital, leveraged finance, and other investment opportunities.

Share price

Carlyle's share price has traded sideways in the last decade, only returning 17%. This is a reflection of its soft development during this period. With dividends included, returns are noticeably better.

Financial analysis

Carlyle financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Carlyle's financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

Carlyle's revenue has been incredibly volatile, with 7 periods of negative growth in excess of (10)% and 4 periods of >35% growth. This is a reflection of Carlyle's sensitivity to changing market conditions.

Carlyle is a highly respected firm globally, with c.$380bn in assets under management.

AUM (Carlyle)

AUM is a reflection of the firm's impressive track record over an extended period of time, with its realized/unrealized returns as follows (Q1-23).

Segment Realized and Unrealized MOIC Corporate PE 1.9x Real Estate 1.5x Infra and Nat Res. 1.6x Global Credit 1.2x Secondaries 1.6x Co-Investments 1.7x Primary Investments 1.8x Click to enlarge

This is a critical factor to consider when assessing the business, as Carlyle's future trajectory is materially impacted by its asset managers' ability to at least replicate their current performance. The most reasonable way to assess this is to consider past performance, which implies Carlyle is performing extremely well.

Business model

Carlyle generates income from several streams. Firstly, it charges a fee for managing and investing its clients' funds. This is usually the least volatile form of earnings, as it is payable regardless of success or failure. As this is usually levied on assets under management (AUM), asset managers are negatively compounded by a downturn. Further, Carlyle generates performance fees/allocations, which are earnings on overperformance based on an agreed target. This can be highly volatile as it is dependent on fund timelines and market conditions on the disposal of assets. Other material revenues represent income from direct investment holdings.

Private markets ("Alternatives")

The performance of asset managers is heavily influenced by global economic conditions and market volatility. Post-GFC, the West has seen record-low interest rates and aggressive monetary policy. This has contributed to heightened investments across asset classes, as yields on rate-linked instruments disappoint (and underperform inflation). This has contributed to a rapid rise in the private equity and debt markets, with investors seeking enhanced returns and diversification of public equities.

As the following illustrates, the majority of AUM growth has occurred since 2007-2010 and looks to be compounding.

Private markets (S&P Global)

The benefits of this trajectory lag behind a rise in AUM. The reason for this is the lifecycle of fund investing. The private equity industry (simplistically) operates as follows:

PE industry lifecycle (Author illustration)

The objective of fund managers is to continually raise funds to invest, as it increases their scale, and thus ability to generate returns.

Therefore, the peak level of AUM in recent years will not yield a large portion of its value (Performance allocations) for many years, as well as the accompanying fundraising in the future (compounding effect of successful investing).

The near-term is concerning, however. With the lifting of rates after a substantial amount of time, we are seeing markets respond negatively, as the cost of equity increases. This contributes to a higher discount rate for future cash flows, and a higher cost of financing deals, with both factors contributing to a decline in the valuation of businesses.

As private assets lack a "public" price, they must be marked-to-market based on subjective valuation techniques. For this reason, we generally see PE valuations lag behind the equity market. Although markets have stabilized somewhat, there remains a bearish tone as inflation is slow to decline.

Our expectation is for rates to remain elevated into 2024 before Central Bankers begin to reduce levels. This will likely make the coming year difficult, although we remain largely bullish on the industry. The AUM graph above illustrates that PE firms are sitting on a record level of "dry capital" (uninvested funds - of which Carlyle has c.$73bn in uninvested cash). This will need to be invested in the coming years, acting as a nature tailwind to financial performance.

Growth opportunities

Emerging markets are experiencing rapid economic growth and attracting significant investment by those looking to partake in this growth. Carlyle's global presence and expertise position the firm to capture opportunities in these markets. To exploit the growth in these regions, a deep level of expertise and "on-the-ground know-how" is critical. This will allow the firm to source deals and conduct the necessary due diligence. Carlyle is of the size that it can attract key talent to support expansion.

There is a growing trend towards private debt and credit investing. Global corporate debt levels have reached a record level due to the low-rate environment of the last decade, forcing a significantly larger number of businesses to seek improved financing terms when they refi. Further, banks have been in an extended period of de-risking, forcing many corporates to seek alternative sources. Carlyle's global credit segment is c.$150bn in size, representing a substantial part of the overall business.

Co-investing and secondaries have also gained popularity as investors seek to lower fees, alternative opportunities and increased exposure to specific deals. Carlyle's ability to offer co-investment opportunities and source secondary deals alongside its traditional funds is a significant competitive advantage, as this is highly dependent on relationships and expertise.

Summary of commercials

Carlyle's revenue will continue to be volatile based on numerous uncontrollable factors, including macroeconomic conditions and the maturity dates of its funds. The trajectory of the business, however, should be positive. The firm has clear expertise, illustrated by its strong investment returns. Further, the industry is experiencing strong tailwinds with opportunities that Carlyle is positioned to exploit.

Margins

Volatile earnings have contributed to somewhat volatile margins, although they are impressive on an absolute basis. Currently, the company has an EBITDA-M of 42% and a NIM of 20%.

Despite this, the company generates unimpressive cash flows, as funds are primarily allocated to the purchase of investments. For this reason, the profitability is slightly misleading as it is essentially paper profits, with cash reinvested for future returns.

Balance sheet

Asset managers' balance sheets are either highly concerning or uninteresting. Thankfully, Carlyle's is the latter. The firm has $4bn in accrued performance revenue, $1.1bn in cash (and undrawn credit of $1bn), $2.4bn of investments attributable to shareholders and $1.8bn in debt obligations. This gives the firm sufficient liquidity to respond to any issues that may present themselves in the management of its funds.

Balance sheet (Carlyle)

Carlyle has consistently distributed strongly to shareholders, with both buybacks and a high dividend yield. This has been partially offset by share dilution which is disappointing for existing shareholders outside of the business, but nevertheless, the total returns continue to be attractive.

Industry analysis

AM industry (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of Carlyle's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (94 companies). It should be noted that no two asset managers are directly comparable due to the complexity of the various structures that are listed. for example, some are purely management fee vehicles, others primarily hold investments in funds, etc.

Carlyle's key area of outperformance is profitability. The higher margins have allowed the business to achieve superior profitability growth despite the weaker revenue performance.

Valuation

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Carlyle is currently trading at 12.5x its LTM EV/EBITDA and 12.4x its NTM EV/EBITDA.

Our view is that the NTM metric is a superior indicator of the firm's valuation as its LTM EBITDA is, by nature, not reflective of the firm's ongoing profitability.

The NTM discount is likely a reflection of the current bearish market, with investors pricing in further risk of outperformance. We are not overly concerned by this given the offsetting tailwinds ahead once rates begin to decline.

We suspect there will not be any notable price action in the coming months but the stock looks undervalued currently.

Key risks with our thesis

The risk to our current thesis is market uncertainty. This is high currently, with rate changes creating increased market volatility. A delay in the downward trajectory of inflation represents a delaying factor to realizing value with Carlyle.

Final thoughts

Carlyle is a fantastic alternative asset manager with quality investments and deep expertise. The firm's strong track record continues to generate AUM growth which should keep the company on a positive trajectory.

Increased asset allocation to alternative asset managers is a key tailwind we believe will drive a strong period for the likes of Carlyle, but is dependent on a fall in rates. This looks to be a reasonable assessment based on the current trajectory of inflation.

The clear downside we see is the dilution of shares, which looks to be overly punishing for external shareholders and limits the benefits of allocations to buybacks.

From a valuation perspective, Carlyle is trading at a discount to its historical performance which looks reasonable based on the downside risk alone but does not wholly appreciate the upswing possible in the coming 12-24 months. We believe when this is factored in, the stock is undervalued.