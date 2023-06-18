Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anheuser-Busch InBev: Bud Light's Investing Story May Have Been Canceled

Jun. 18, 2023 12:00 PM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)8 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.9K Followers

Summary

  • Bud Light continues to suffer impacted sales due to the recent backlash, suggesting that the brewer has gravely misunderstood its own consumer base.
  • With competitors already absorbing the departing volume, it remains to be seen how long the pain may last, with many beer distributors fearing it to be permanent.
  • Since North America comprises 16.9% of its volumes (-0.3 points YoY) and 27.9% of its revenues (-0.8 points YoY), we believe the next quarter's results may be more telling.
  • With BUD similarly offering underwhelming 5Y and 10Y returns thus far, the stock may be a value-trap at these levels.
Shattered green beer bottle by bullet isolated on white background

rasslava/iStock via Getty Images

BUD Has Fallen To The Cancel Culture

We have previously covered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) in April 2023, suggesting that the controversy after the collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney may work both ways. It may either boost the brewer's brand awareness

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.9K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.