Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 120: $12,000 Allocated, $1019.48 In Projected Dividends

Jun. 22, 2023 9:00 AM ETABR, META, MMM, SOFI, WBA2 Comments
Steven Fiorillo
Summary

  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is establishing a new uptrend, with a balance of $12,212.58 after 120 weeks and $12,000 allocated.
  • The portfolio generated $13.63 in dividend income in week 120, bringing the 2023 total dividend income to $402.69.
  • The author plans to allocate capital toward BDCs in week 121, eyeing Ares Capital, Owl Rock Corporation, and FS KKR Capital Corp.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

The Fed decided to pause at the June FOMC meeting, and Fed chair Powell indicated in his speech that nearly all policymakers agree further rate hikes will need to occur in 2023. The CME Fed Watch

Portfolio

Portfolio

Dividend

Dividend

2023 Dividend

2022 Dividend

YoY Dividend

The Dividend Tracker

Dividend

Portfolio

Portfolio

Positions

Positions

Top 10

ABR

Dividend

Dividend

Steven Fiorillo
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR, ENB, ARC, ORCC, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Donald Johnson
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (2.65K)
It's good to see you're still working on your income portfolio. I'm building my dividend portfolio with these stocks and selling covered calls on them to enhance dividend income: CAG, CPB, DOW, DVN, JEPI, KMB, KR, LNC, MO, PSX, SJM, XOM. djincometrader.substack.com
wildpatriot
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (485)
Hi Steven:
Great job and another great article. I wish I'd had this information when I was in my forties. But I guess its never to late.
I'm going to be buying more STWD today and possibly TFC.
