Right now, the mood in the markets is buoyant. The S&P 500 has clawed back most of late 2022's losses, and investors are looking forward to both a cooldown of inflation as well as the end of Fed rate hikes.

In some corners of the market, however, fundamentals are still quite shaky. Such is true for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), the tech-forward real estate brokerage that became famous for its no-frills approach and discounted seller fees. Year to date, shares of Redfin have skyrocketed by more than 2x: but we have to ask ourselves, is a true rebound underway here in this name?

Data by YCharts

Redfin's business has changed dramatically over the past year. Among other things, the company has slashed a good chunk of its headcount, reeling from lower transactions in the industry, as well as making the decision to eliminate its Redfin Now subsidiary, as both Redfin and Zillow (Z) ultimately determined that home-flipping was not a good business for either.

The reality we have to face, however, is that there are a number of red flags for Redfin at the moment, including:

Redfin is slipping in market share. Though market share losses are small, the fact that the company is faring worse than peers in this market downturn is a bad signal for Redfin's brand equity and staying power.

Though market share losses are small, the fact that the company is faring worse than peers in this market downturn is a bad signal for Redfin's brand equity and staying power. Now that discount-based tactics have been eliminated, Redfin's appeal may further wane. Redfin used to lure in both buyers and sellers by offering buyer rebates and lower seller fees, respectively. Now that Redfin has eliminated rebates and fees are largely in-line with local market competitive rates, the incentive to choose a Redfin agent has declined - yet the company is still left with the reputation of a minimal-service, discount brokerage.

Redfin used to lure in both buyers and sellers by offering buyer rebates and lower seller fees, respectively. Now that Redfin has eliminated rebates and fees are largely in-line with local market competitive rates, the incentive to choose a Redfin agent has declined - yet the company is still left with the reputation of a minimal-service, discount brokerage. Limited capital. Redfin only has ~$300 million of cash left on its most recent balance sheet, and that's stacked up against a whopping $1.14 billion of debt. Redfin may have slashed costs in order to stop its bleeding amid the real estate downturn, but it's still far from turning a profit.

In short, I remain bearish on Redfin. Personally, I have used Redfin as a client multiple times in the past - but with no more fee-based incentives to choose the company again, I think Redfin will continue to lose share when real estate activity ramps up again.

Especially with the stock up so sharply since the start of the year, I think it's a good time for investors to move to the sidelines and invest elsewhere. I think Zillow is an incredibly attractive option, as the company's high-margin Premier Agent business is seeing declines that are more modest than overall real estate transaction declines. But as for Redfin, I think this discount brokerage's heyday has passed.

Q1 download

Let's now go through the details of Redfin's most recent quarterly results in greater detail.

Redfin Q1 results (Redfin Q1 earnings deck)

As shown in the chart above, Redfin's real estate services (core brokerage) revenue declined -28% y/y to $127 million. This was driven by a -31% y/y reduction in brokerage transactions, a symptom of macro headwinds for real estate. The core issue here is high interest rates, which isn't just dampening buyer demand, but also keeping home sellers from putting up their homes for sale for fear of needing to trade up to a higher interest rate.

Adding insult to injury, Redfin's U.S. market share declined 1bp y/y to 0.78%, and 2bps from the company's 2022 market share of 0.80%. Again, this loss is small: but it does illustrate that Redfin's overall prowess is waning. To its credit, amid this macro tightness, Redfin was prudent in cutting staff (recall that unlike most other brokerages, Redfin directly employs its agents and does not operate a commission-based model) and the company's average number of lead agents declined -32% y/y to 1,876.

The chart below shows as well that average monthly traffic declined -2% y/y to 50.4 million average visitors:

Redfin traffic (Redfin Q1 earnings deck)

The one bright spot, however, is rentals. With many would-be buyers on the sidelines, Redfin is at least generating some income from rental listings, with revenue growth of 13% y/y accelerating from 5% y/y in the fourth quarter (and negative declines in the prior few quarters as well).

Redfin rentals (Redfin Q1 earnings deck)

Opex as a percentage of revenue ballooned to 49.2%, with overall operating expenses growing 2% y/y - even in spite of the company's reduction in lead agent headcount:

Redfin opex (Redfin Q1 earnings deck)

The company posted a -$67 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the quarter, with only the company's diminished mortgages segment (contributing only $36 million of the company's total $326 million in revenue) generating a slight profit:

Redfin adjusted EBITDA (Redfin Q1 earnings deck)

Now, the bright side here and the "upside risk" for Redfin is that the company is pointing to reduced losses going forward. Guidance for Q2 calls for adjusted EBITDA in a range of -$9 million to positive $1 million, and CEO Glenn Kelman noted on the Q1 earnings call that the company is expecting at least breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the year:

Due to stronger mortgage gross profits and lower marketing spending, first quarter adjusted EBITDA was negative $67 million, when our guidance for that loss had been $73 million to $84 million. Coming out of the first quarter with profits ahead of our plan, we still expect our full year adjusted EBITDA to be breakeven or better in 2023, an improvement of roughly $190 million over 2022. We just have a lot of hay to make when the sun shines. Redfin almost always spends more in the spring, on ads telling customers about Redfin and on agents to serve those customers [...] We also expect rent profits to improve as we recognize revenues from the last nine months have increased bookings and due to declining marketing expenses through 2023. Redfin as a whole will in future quarters get the full benefit of cost reductions that have continued through April. We expect second quarter adjusted EBITDA to be between a $9 million loss and a $1 million profit and third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be much higher than that. Between the end of the third quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, our competitive position has significantly improved."

Key takeaways

There's no doubt this bullish stance on profitability is contributing to recent strength in Redfin stock, but I'd say optimism on this front is already priced into the stock after the rally. Even if Redfin slices down cost to its bare bones and crawls toward profitability, it still has a long-term problem to solve: how to regain market share and shift its brand positioning after eliminating its discounted fees.

Maintain caution here.