Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alternative Allocations: The Growth And Diversification Of Secondaries

Jun. 17, 2023 6:47 AM ETPEX, PSP
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.11K Followers

Summary

  • Secondary funds, commonly referred to as secondaries or continuation transactions, purchase existing interests from limited partners.
  • In a traditional private equity fund, a pension plan, endowment, foundation or family office commits to invest capital over a period of time (seven-10 years).
  • Secondaries managers with experience and capital to deploy may be able to take advantage of the current market and find many attractive opportunities in the coming years.

Modern Industrial Factory Meeting: Confident Female Engineer Uses Interactive Whiteboard, Makes Report to a Group of Engineers, Managers Talks and Shows Statistics, Growth and Analysis Information

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

By Tony Davidow, CIMA, Senior Alternatives Investment Strategist, Franklin Templeton Institute

Secondary funds, commonly referred to as secondaries or continuation transactions, purchase existing interests from limited partners (LPS) or assets from primary private equity fund investors. Although once considered a

Secondaries Pricing as a Percentage of Net Asset Value (All Strategies)

Global: Secondaries Fundraising Activity

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.11K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.