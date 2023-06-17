Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KLA Corporation: Growing Market Share And Cash Flows

Jun. 17, 2023 6:49 AM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)
Summary

  • KLA Corporation is a promising investment opportunity due to its role as a supplier in the growing semiconductor and automotive industries.
  • The company has strong financials, with a stable debt-to-cash ratio and increasing free cash flow, allowing for dividends and potential buybacks.
  • KLAC's valuation is fair at 19x forward earnings, offering investors exposure to the expanding automation and automotive semiconductor markets.

Investment Rundown

Benefiting from the global demand to automate production and manufacturing is widespread by this point. Sometimes investing in the companies supplying the "picks and the shovels" to the industry will in the long run be the most profitable. KLA Corporation (

The industry outlook that KLAC is exposed to

Industry Outlook (Investor Presentation)

The income statement from the last report

Income Statement (Q1 Report)

The assets the company holds

Assets (Q1 Report)

The liabilites the company has

Liabilities (Q1 Report)

The company margins that they have

Margins (Seeking Alpha)

I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

