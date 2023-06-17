Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evolution AB: The Way To Play The IGaming Opportunity

Jun. 17, 2023 7:19 AM ETEvolution AB (publ) (EVVTY)
The Slideshow Investor profile picture
The Slideshow Investor
22 Followers

Summary

  • Evolution AB offers a strong investment opportunity in the growing iGaming market, with a dominant market position and fantastic margins.
  • The company's global reach and diversification of revenue streams, along with its focus on new markets like the US and Brazil, make it an attractive pick for investors.
  • Despite potential risks such as regulatory changes and competition, Evolution AB's current valuation and growth potential indicate a high chance of outperforming the market.
Casino online. Smartphone or mobile phone, slot machine, dice, cards and roulette on a green table in casino.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

  • There is a large and expanding opportunity for as iGaming markets are increasingly legalized and regulated.

  • Evolution AB is a pick and shovels play, as they develop and license the games that sports book and casino operators use.

This article was written by

The Slideshow Investor profile picture
The Slideshow Investor
22 Followers
The Slideshow Investor is a professional educator and amateur investor and stock analyst who focuses on high quality companies that have room to grow. He is a bottom up analyst, focusing on the fundamentals of companies. The main things he looks for are strong competitive advantages, high free cash flow margins, secure balance sheets and understandable business models.He is long only and doesn't waste his or other people's time on pretending he can time the market nor does he have any tolerance for hype driven pedalling of unprofitable or low quality companies. His articles are well researched, clearly written and aim to be as objective as possible.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVVTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.