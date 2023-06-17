Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stifel: Well-Rounded IB With Upside

Jun. 17, 2023 7:22 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)EVR, GHL, HLI, LAZ, MC, PIPR, PJT, PWP, RJF, SFB, SFEIP, STFLP
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services company that offers wealth management and investment banking services.
  • AM fees and interest income have been a fantastic hedge against a decline in IB activities.
  • Margins are good and stack up well relative to peers.
  • Markets remain uncertain which will hold the business back, but once rates begin declining, we see rapid growth ahead.
  • SF stock is trading at a discount to its peers despite what looks like a fundamentally superior business.

Collage image of hand dropping coins into another hand

We Are

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Stifel's revenue stream is highly diversified, allowing the business to better ride the cyclical waves relative to its advisory-heavy peers.
  • Margins are good, with a track record of sustainability. When compared to peers, the
Chart
Data by YCharts

Stifel investor relations

Stifel's financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

EY PwC Deloitte KPMG Investment Banking

M&A Val / Vol - (EY)

Private equity dry powder

PE dry powder (Statista)

Investment banking

Wealth Management (Stifel)

IB

Loan and NII growth (Stifel)

boutique investment banking

Net interest income (Stifel)

KBW

Loan and investment portfolio (Stifel)

Stifel KBW IB

Allowance for credit losses (Stifel)

Investment banking managing director

MD numbers (Stifel)

Financials

Q1 (Stifel)

Stifel

Management outlook (Stifel)

Investment banks

Peer comparison (Tikr Terminal)

Stifel

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.03K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.