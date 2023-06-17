Michael M. Santiago

Despite experiencing significant stock decline, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has demonstrated admirable resilience, managing to stay robust in the face of challenges. Amidst the hurdles that the banking sector faces, WFC's prospects appear notably promising, underpinned by its impressive Net Interest Income and a sturdy capital stance exceeding regulatory prerequisites. This article delivers a technical analysis of WFC, suggesting that the stock price is carving out potent bullish formations with the emergence of inverted head and shoulders and falling wedge patterns. The congestion of price towards the tail end of the falling wedge intimates a readiness for the price to surge higher.

Recent Market Development for Wells Fargo

Despite enduring considerable stock decline during the banking crises in March and May, WCF has bounced back and is now posting a positive outlook. Despite ongoing challenges in the banking sector, WFC stands out with a promising outlook for this year, especially when juxtaposed with the broader industry scenario. One of Wells Fargo's significant strengths is its substantial Net Interest Income, which serves as an essential source of revenue for the bank. This metric, which reflects the income from loans and securities after subtracting the liabilities needed to finance these assets, has been facing challenges due to the prevailing high-interest-rate conditions. However, WFC's CFO, Mike Santomassimo, exuded confidence at a recent industry conference, confirming the bank's previous guidance of a 10% Net Interest Income growth year-over-year in 2023. He also hinted at a potential upside to this projection, reinforcing the bullish sentiments toward the bank's performance. The chart below presents the Net Interest Income for WFC on a quarterly and yearly basis, which shows a strong uptick.

Data by YCharts

Further, boosting investor confidence is WFC's well-managed credit quality and strong capital position, even amid mounting concerns around potential loan losses and shifts in the commercial real estate market due to remote working trends. The bank's capital position surpasses its regulatory requirements and leads among megabanks. Despite potential regulatory capital changes and the anticipated results from the Federal Reserve's annual stress test, WFC continues to repurchase shares. However, future decisions will be made on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Given its outlook for Net Interest Income, ability to manage credit, and capital position, coupled with the prospect of lifting the asset cap imposed since 2018, WFC is well-positioned for future growth, underscoring its long-term bullish implications. Trading at 126% of its tangible book value, the bank indeed promises a significant upside.

A Historical Analysis of Wells Fargo

The underlying sentiment for WFC stock appears positive, reflected in the stock price, which seems to be nearing the end of a correctional phase and aiming for a resurgence. By analyzing the long-term prospects of WFC through the monthly chart below, one can discern the bullish trend with an inverted head and shoulders pattern evident on a larger scale. These inverted head and shoulder formations appeared during the two most recent recession periods as WFC's stock price experienced significant dips.

Well Fargo Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The Great Recession, spanning 2007 to 2009, saw WFC's stock price plummet as a result of the housing market collapse, caused by the US housing bubble burst. With housing prices on the decline and loan defaults on the rise, WFC suffered considerable losses. The stock price hit rock bottom at $5.36, falling from a high of $29.86. The wider financial crisis ensued, with a significant blow to investor confidence leading to large-scale pullouts. Nevertheless, WFC managed to bounce back from the low of $5.36 to $23.72, an impressive 342.54% increase, spurred by economic recovery and governmental measures. US government's initiatives like capital infusions into banks, debt guarantees, and quantitative easing, restored confidence in the financial sector, consequently reviving bank stock prices. The gradual economic recovery post-recession, coupled with the increase in banking services demand, led to the resurgence of WFC's revenues and profitability. WFC's cost-cutting strategies, divestments of non-core assets, and the strategic acquisition of Wachovia during the financial crisis contributed to an expanded customer base and geographical footprint.

This significant 342.54% recovery post the Great Recession period set the stage for the formation of an inverted head and shoulder structure, indicative of a strong bullish trend. Consequently, WFC's stock price surged to $55.59. Intriguingly, the second-largest price decline for WFC occurred during the Covid-19 recession, with the stock price sliding from $55.59 to $19.64. Economic uncertainty and a broad market sell-off were at play, coupled with the Federal Reserve's dramatic interest rate cuts aimed at economic stimulation. WFC grappled with challenges like reduced net interest margins, significant set-asides for potential loan losses due to the pandemic fallout, and slashed dividends in response to Federal Reserve’s stress tests. Despite these trials, WFC experienced a swift recovery, with its stock price jumping 197.09% from the pandemic low of $19.64 within a few months, thereby recuperating pandemic losses. This quick recovery was bolstered by improved post-pandemic economic conditions, with global fiscal stimulus packages and monetary easing policies proving beneficial. WFC also reported better-than-expected earnings results.

This rapid recovery post-pandemic sparked another head and shoulder pattern, similar to the one following the Great Recession. The price is currently showcasing a strong price behavior, suggesting a potential breakout like the one seen after the Great Recession. A monthly close above the $59 mark - the neckline of this pattern - would signal a strong WFC stock rally. Further, strengthening the bullish outlook is the left shoulder of the pattern, showing a double bottom at $35.55 and $34.98.

Price Congestion Bolsters Bullish Projections

Further analysis of the WFC price pattern, as illustrated in the weekly chart, shows a falling wedge pattern indicating price congestion. A bullish trajectory is anticipated upon breaking the $49 and $59 thresholds, confirming the breakout from the falling wedge and inverted head and shoulders patterns, respectively. The emergence of a double bottom at $20.73 and $19.64 further raises the likelihood of a WFC breakout.

Wells Fargo Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

WFC presents a compelling buy opportunity given the promising long-term and short-term price patterns which suggest a strong price movement post the current consolidation phase. The daily chart below reveals bullish wicks in the short term, indicating a potential upward trajectory for WFC. Investors might consider buying WFC stocks during a correction or at the $49 and $59 breakout points, each potential pivot point for higher prices.

Wells Fargo Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Risk Factors

While WFC's prospects appear promising based on the above discussion, potential risks should be carefully considered. The current high-interest rate environment may continue to put pressure on the bank's net interest margin, despite CFO Mike Santomassimo's optimistic guidance. If interest rates rise further or faster than anticipated, this could cause additional strain on the bank's profitability. Moreover, the bank's credit quality is under scrutiny with the looming normalization of credit conditions following a period of benign activity. WFC has already had to increase its reserves for potential loan losses, and if loan defaults exceed expectations, the bank may need to set aside further funds, potentially affecting profitability. The future of the commercial real estate market is uncertain, particularly with the shift to remote work, which could impact WFC’s loan portfolio.

Historical analysis also reveals certain risk factors. Although WFC successfully navigated previous recessions, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Market conditions, regulatory environments, and economic factors can change drastically and unexpectedly, affecting the bank's performance. While the formation of inverted head and shoulder and falling wedge patterns signify a bullish outlook, a drop below the $20 mark could invalidate these bullish indicators, enhancing the probability of prolonged consolidation or a deeper downturn.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WFC demonstrates a robust bullish outlook, substantiated by the emergence of inverted head and shoulders and falling wedge patterns. These patterns, which were notably visible during the 2008 recession when the stock price dipped to $5.36, have reappeared following the Covid-19 recession, hinting at a likely upward price breakout. The key thresholds to watch are the $49 and $59 pivot points. Breaking these levels could trigger a significant upward rally. This presents a compelling buying opportunity for long-term investors. Investors might consider buying the stocks during a price correction or when the price breaks these pivot points. Although past performance is not a guarantee of future results, the similarities between the current patterns and those formed during previous periods of recovery may signal promising potential for significant growth in WFC's stock value. It seems that WFC, despite various adversities, is set to maintain its resilience, underlining its promising future outlook.