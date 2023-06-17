Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jonathan Litt Shorts Alexandria Real Estate. Why I Think It's A Poor Trade

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Activist Investor, Jonathan Litt, is short on Alexandria Real Estate on the premise that the REIT is no different than any other traditional office operator.
  • Litt presents cell phone data and builds upon the facts presented to outline the risks associated with their lease expiration schedule and the incoming supply from new construction.
  • The position is noteworthy. But I view market beating profitability on it as an uphill battle.

short sale sign

Gunter_Nezhoda

If it looks like an office. If it's occupied like an office. Is it an office? Activist Investor and founder of Land and Buildings, Jonathan Litt, apparently thinks so.

In a recent segment on CNBC's Fast Money, Litt elaborated on

CNBC Fast Money - Snippet Of CNBC's Interview With Jonathan Litt

CNBC Fast Money - Snippet Of CNBC's Interview With Jonathan Litt

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Lease Expiration Schedule

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Lease Expiration Schedule

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.77K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXP, SLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.