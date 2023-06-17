Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Seeking Alpha wishes our subscribers a great holiday weekend! Wall Street Breakfast won't be published with markets closed for Juneteenth on Monday, but tune back in Tuesday



Stocks fell slightly on Friday but still scored strong gains for the week, as investors celebrated a pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and steps by China towards strong economic stimulus. Two important inflation measures during the week supported market expectations. The consumer price index report for May showed a Y/Y deceleration in both the headline number and the core CPI figure. Additionally, the producer price index report for May came in, with the headline number falling more than expected on a M/M basis and trailing the consensus on a Y/Y basis. Finally, the number of Americans filing for weekly jobless claims came in higher than anticipated, suggesting that cracks had begun to appear in what has been a highly resilient labor market. Investors chose to overlook the Fed's signal that further rate hikes are in the offing, instead expecting the central bank will have to end its aggressive tightening cycle sooner rather than later. For the week, the Dow Jones average rose 1.3%, the S&P 500 climbed 2.6% - the index's fifth straight weekly gain and its best performance since March - and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.3% for its eighth winning week in a row. The S&P and Nasdaq hit their highest levels since April 2022 this week

Put it on plastic

A mountain of credit card debt has been piling up as Americans turn to plastic to counter their dwindling purchasing power. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, consumers now owe a record $988B on their cards, up 17% from a year earlier. While the steadily rising figure took a break during the pandemic, it is causing renewed nervousness as it nears $1T. "The first few years of the 2020s have seen a number of acute economic, financial, and geopolitical disruptions, and it will take time for the consequences of these shocks to be fully felt," PIMCO wrote in The Aftershock Economy. (253 comments)

Taking a timeout?

Breaking a streak of 10 straight hikes over 14 months, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its policy rate unchanged at 5.0%-5.25%. "Nearly all policymakers" still feel further hikes will be appropriate this year, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who added that none of them projected a rate cut for 2023. Markets were initially rattled by the Fed's year-end peak rate projection, but ended mixed as traders sized up the dot plot. In WSB's podcast special, Investing Group Leader Chaim Siegel said the Fed needs to be more aggressive to rein in inflation and the fact that an overbought market didn't tumble on "bad news" is bullish for stocks. On the crypto front, SA's Crypto Roundtable reviewed analyst predictions post-Fed, including inflation hedges and the SEC's crackdown. (140 comments)

Peak in sight?

Global oil demand growth is expected to slow "almost to a halt" within five years, the International Energy Agency forecast on Wednesday, as higher prices and supply concerns will likely speed up the shift to clean energy sources and electric vehicles. The use of gasoline for vehicles is set to decline after 2026, given increased adoption of EVs and biofuels. As for crude prices, Investing Group Leader HFIR believes the oil market is at an important inflection point. (152 comments)

Hungry for harissa

Cava (CAVA) traded at more than double its IPO pricing level on Thursday as investors gobbled up the first restaurant IPO since Sweetgreen (SG) in November 2021. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant currently has a market capitalization of $4.88B, giving it a higher valuation than big industry names including Wendy's (WEN) and Shake Shack (SHAK), among others. SA analyst Kingdom Capital said the IPO is expensive, but called Cava's restaurant-level metrics "intriguing". (22 comments)

Epstein settlement

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) agreed to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit with the sexual abuse victims of Jeffrey Epstein. "Any association with him was a mistake and we regret it," said the bank. "We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes." JPMorgan still faces an outstanding lawsuit with the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, and has accused former executive Jes Staley of repeatedly thwarting efforts to cut ties with the disgraced financier. Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) also had some news to share related to the development. (34 comments)