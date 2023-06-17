Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Restaurant Chain CAVA Finishes Up 73% After A Successful IPO

Jun. 17, 2023 10:00 AM ETCAVA, AZTR, BOF, ESH, TSBX, GENK
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
Summary

  • Three companies priced this past week, two of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats; CAVA Group, Azitra & BranchOut Food.
  • Very small and highly unprofitable, BranchOut manufactures and markets plant-based dehydrated foods.
  • Korean BBQ restaurant chain GEN Restaurant Group plans to raise $33 million at a $352 million market cap.

Interior of restaurant or cafe with wooden wall and furniture.

FXQuadro/iStock via Getty Images

Three companies priced this past week, two of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats. They were joined by one SPAC.

CAVA Group (CAVA) priced above the upwardly revised range, the first major

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

