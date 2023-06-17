U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Restaurant Chain CAVA Finishes Up 73% After A Successful IPO

FXQuadro/iStock via Getty Images

Three companies priced this past week, two of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats. They were joined by one SPAC.

CAVA Group (CAVA) priced above the upwardly revised range, the first major IPO to do so since late 2021, raising $318 million at a $2.6 billion market cap. CAVA owned and operated 263 CAVA restaurants across 22 states and DC as of 4/16/23 (including conversions of 2018 acquisition Zoes Kitchen), more than twice the locations of its next largest competitor in the Mediterranean category. The company believes its fast-casual concept can support 1,000 locations in the next 10 years, though expansion will become more expensive once all Zoes conversions are complete. CAVA soared 99% in its debut, and while initial enthusiasm dissipated slightly in the aftermarket, it still finished the week up 73%.

Biotech Azitra (AZTR) priced at the midpoint to raise $8 million at a $65 million market cap. The company's pipeline is led by a genetically modified strain of bacteria targeting orphan disease Netherton syndrome. Azitra's lead candidate is expected to enter a Phase 1b trial in the 1H23, and the company has a joint development agreement with Bayer to develop bacterial microbes for consumer and cosmetic products. Azitra finished down 1%.

While not included below, snack brand BranchOut Food (BOF) offered slightly more shares and priced at the low end to raise $7 million at a $24 million market cap. Very small and highly unprofitable, the company manufactures and markets plant-based dehydrated foods. BranchOut finished down 26%.

Three IPOs submitted initial filings, led by solid tumor biotech Turnstone Biologics (TSBX), which filed to raise $86 million. One blank check IPO also joined the pipeline.

Just one company is currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although other small issuers may join the calendar during the week.

Korean BBQ restaurant chain GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) plans to raise $33 million at a $352 million market cap. GEN's restaurants offer Korean and Korean-American food at 34 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Texas, New York, and Florida. Profitable and growing, the company believes its concept could more than 250 locations in the US. GEN's restaurants are currently concentrated in California, with two-thirds of its locations in the state.

GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) Cerritos, CA $33M$352M $10 - $123,000,000 Roth Cap. Korean BBQ restaurant chain with 34 locations in the US.

Street research is expected for two companies in the week ahead, and two lock-up periods will be expiring.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/15/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 16.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snowflake (SNOW) and Airbnb (ABNB). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 5.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 11.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Porsche and Kuaishou.

