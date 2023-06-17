Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Following Stan Druckenmiller

Jun. 17, 2023 11:02 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)NVDA8 Comments
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • Stanley Druckenmiller, a popular hedge fund manager, believes AI stocks can be a great investment idea despite challenging macroeconomic challenges.
  • Palantir, an AI company that Druckenmiller invested in since 2008-09, has potential for growth due to its implementation of Large Language Models and valuable customer database.
  • Despite high valuations, AI stocks like Palantir may still have room for growth, especially if they prove resilient in terms of earnings and growth.
Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Robot, Futuristic, Data Science, Data Analytics, A.I.

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Stanley Druckenmiller, a popular hedge fund manager and founder of Duquesne Capital, notorious for posting gross annual returns of 30% in the 30 years he has been running the hedge fund, recently laid out his reasoning for why AI

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.37K Followers
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.