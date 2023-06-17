Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Stanley Druckenmiller, a popular hedge fund manager and founder of Duquesne Capital, notorious for posting gross annual returns of 30% in the 30 years he has been running the hedge fund, recently laid out his reasoning for why AI stocks can be a great investment idea. Remarkably, it may come as a surprise to many, given the challenging macroeconomic challenges he expects over the next 10 years, along with a prediction of a "hard landing" and stocks possibly heading for a lost decade.

Given the 198% rise in Nvidia (NVDA), which currently makes up 12.3% of his portfolio and trades at 42x sales, we thought about exploring other AI stocks that may have benefited to a lesser extent from this AI rally and still offer more upside potential, thinking about Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). Especially after the recent launch of their new product AIP. Given that Stanley Druckenmiller was one of the earlier investors in Palantir, reportedly investing in Palantir in 2008-2009, we are exploring the possibilities of whether the stock could be a buy for investors looking for exposure to AI.

Software Is The New Hardware

In one of the most recent interviews we listened to about Palantir regarding its AIP software, someone mentioned the idea that "software is the new hardware," an idea we totally resonate with. Nvidia can be a major player in AI because it provides the hardware in the form of GPUs along with the infamous CUDA computing platform, although it still needs real-life use cases of the aforementioned Large Language Models (LLM) to make them valuable.

That's where Palantir comes in handy, as they can implement these LLMs on top of their already existing customer database/dataset and thus provide vastly more value to their customers. It is actually one of the very few examples where AI is already being implemented and providing value on the ground, tailored to customer needs. Where Stanley Druckenmiller comes into the picture here is the fact that he is actually an early investor in Palantir, and reportedly first invested in the company around 2008-2009, making him one of the first investors. Druckenmiller has received a lot of publicity lately, especially with his positive attitude toward AI, and his large investment in Nvidia in Q4 2022/Q1 2023, before the stratospheric rise in Nvidia's share price.

But what may be less well known is the fact that Nvidia is not the only AI investment Stan still has with Duquesne Capital, as he still has 701K Palantir shares, as of Q1 2023. His pattern of buying/selling Palantir shares is somewhat irregular, he unwound a significant position when the company was trading above $20, bought again on its way down to $8, but then sold most of that position in the following quarters in the $7-$11 price range.

He still holds the remainder, 701K shares, according to the latest data we have from Q1 2023. In our opinion, we would not put too much emphasis on the latest sales, as Druckenmiller bought Nvidia and sold his position in 2016 and 2017, when Nvidia was trading at $10-$50, and recently started another position in the $130-$250 price range.

While we don't know the exact reason/motivation behind each trade, we do know a lot about Druckenmiller's views on AI and Palantir, given the recent interviews he gave both on Bloomberg and at Palantir with the CEO Alex Karp himself. In the Bloomberg interview, which took place just 9 days ago, he had some rather intriguing views on the macroeconomic landscape. He called the current macroeconomic environment one of the most challenging to forecast in the 45 years he has been managing money, in terms of having confidence in a forecast for the next 6 to 12 months. He also outlined the possibility of a lost decade ahead:

So there's a high probability that the market at best will be flat for 10 years, sort of like the 1966-1982 time period, but the nice thing is there were companies that did very well in that environment back then.

That's also where his vision for AI came into the picture. Because, as in the mid-1970s, he believes there were still outperformers despite a lost decade and even a hard landing. Druckenmiller also elaborated on the hard landing prediction and sees problems in multiple areas, including commercial real estate, possible credit tightening, a 20-30% drop in corporate profits, and expects the U.S. to likely fall into recession sometime by the end of 2023.

But nevertheless, it can indeed be argued that AI stocks, if they prove resilient in terms of earnings and growth, can continue to deliver solid returns even despite macroeconomic problems. He made this very clear by pointing to his long position in Nvidia:

I think I've argued publicly that if Staples can go up in price in a recession, why can't a company like Nvidia if their orders and earnings go up 70% in a hard landing? Which is what I think would probably be happening. It's not clear that Nvidia goes down despite the lofty valuation level. History has proved if you have very good earnings in a recession, and they're sustainable [if they're not, the market somehow figures it out], those stocks will do just fine.

Personally, we are still in a bit of a conundrum with Palantir, given Nvidia is clearly benefiting from this growth phase of AI by providing the hardware. In our opinion, the future for Palantir in terms of the benefits of AI are less predictable. Druckenmiller's view on this issue seems similar to ours:

Well, all of AI is not going to make it through whether we have a recession or not because they haven't separated the wheat from the chaff yet. But I do believe unlike crypto, I think AI is real, it probably could be as transformative as the internet.

1999 Or 2000?

Given that Palantir is arguably trading at a fairly high valuation, or 17.3x sales (TTM), we want to determine whether this AI rally is a bubble like in 2000, or actually a legitimate opportunity. And if so, how much upside would be left.

For example, if investors thought the Nasdaq already looked overextended in July 1999 after rallying nearly 100% in 1 year, we don't know what they would have called the top in March 2000 after doubling again in those following 9 months. The same goes for Palantir: no rule in the market prevents a high valuation from going even higher. As for retail investor interest in investing in this AI rally, interest seems to be cooling off a bit when we look at search volume data for Nvidia stock. According to our available data, search interest for "Nvidia shares" reached a bone-chilling 3.9 million monthly searches at its peak, following the rally after Q1 earnings.

We see similar patterns in the search interest for "AI stocks," whose monthly global search interest exploded over the past few months, implying demonstrably strong interest from retail investors. On the contrary, if AI were to be a bubble, the influx of retail interest and rampant retail speculation could also indicate that it is in the final stages of a bubble, similar to dot-com.

On the other hand, if we look at the search interest for both "Palantir Stock" and "PLTR," we actually see that the number of searches has remained relatively flat, compared to 2021 when the stock previously saw a stratospheric rise in its share price. In other words, we think that this sharp rise in Palantir's share price is not so much due to retail/hype interest, but rather probably the result of professional money managers anticipating the growth of Palantir in the AI space. On the other hand, if AI were to be a bubble, there would likely be even more room for a move to the upside, as retail interest probably hasn't peaked yet.

Druckenmiller was also questioned about his AI thesis and whether he believes it parallels dot-com or is actually a really a good investment idea. As for lessons from 2000, he shared with investors:

Don't get emotional, don't get crazy. But I will say this about AI: Nvidia bottomed in October in the low 100s, it's true it's 280 or 290 it's in nosebleed territory. If this is a secular move, if this thing is real, you just don't have 10-month moves. That's not how it works. Even the dot-com bubble lasted 2-2.5 years. For many of the guts of the internet, the Ciscos, Sun Micros.

A Tough Pill To Swallow

Now to perhaps the most controversial issue surrounding Palantir, namely the fact that the company is arguably currently trading at a sky-high valuation. First, we perhaps have to give investors a "mea culpa" after our previous article called "Wake Me Up When GAAP Profitable." Especially since Palantir managed to post its first GAAP profit in the first earnings report after the article came out, despite all odds. Believe us, we've woken up.

Naturally, we would be inclined to call Palantir a buy in this environment, especially given current developments in the AI space and Druckenmiller's optimism about other AI stocks such as Nvidia. But looking at fundamentals, even if we were to take Q1 revenue on an annualized basis, Palantir would still trade at 16.43x sales. Needless to say, if the company traded at 16.43x earnings, it would be a screaming buy. At 16.43x revenue, however, it becomes a tough pill to swallow.

But on the positive side, we are seeing vast improvements in Palantir's free cash flow, even when taking into account stock-based compensation. Last quarter was actually the first quarter that Palantir made a profit based on free cash flow after deducting stock-based compensation.

This is also what we will use to estimate fair value for Palantir. To get an optimistic valuation for Palantir, we even give them the benefit of the doubt, and believe they are able to keep share-based compensation relatively under control and resort to Palantir's own adjusted free cash flow, which as of the first quarter is $189 million.

Taking that $189M Adjusted FCF on an annualized basis, Palantir would arrive at an Adjusted FCF of $756M on an annualized basis. Now the question becomes what multiplier would be appropriate in Palantir's case. Looking at revenue growth, management has projected between 14.65% and 17.27% annualized revenue growth from 2022 to 2023, which is actually lower than the previous growth rate which was over 20%.

Palantir IR

Much of this slower revenue growth could perhaps be temporary, as most companies are currently experiencing a macroeconomic slowdown. So if we give Palantir the benefit of the doubt and stick to our expectations for revenue growth in the low 20% range, this would effectively follow the revenue growth Nvidia had between 2013 and 2022, which was also in the low to mid 20% range on average.

The recent launch of AIP, developments in AI and the recent news that Special Ops has secured another $463M multi-year contract give us confidence that growth is likely to pick up in the near future. Considering this and looking at Nvidia's P/FCF multiple at which the company traded during this period, we see that it averaged about 38x, which may have been justified given its revenue growth of over 20%, similar to Palantir.

In other words, if we take this same multiple of approximately 40x P/FCF and apply it to Palantir's Adjusted FCF which is $756M on an annualized basis, we would put Palantir at a fair value with a market capitalization of $30.24BN, or $14.26 per share, which is slightly lower than the $16.30 it is currently trading at.

We think the 40x P/FCF multiple is reasonable and at the same time quite generous, especially considering Palantir's need to be frugal with its equity-based compensation going forward, and considering that growth is returning to its previous trend line, i.e., in the low 20% range. All of this would have to happen while Palantir also maintains its adjusted FCF margins, which will be a challenge, but is doable. The downside, however, would be if growth actually falls below the trend line. In that case, a P/FCF multiple of 30 or even less could be justified, and the stock would be worth $10.70 or less. Therefore, we believe the stock is currently fairly valued and could become too speculative if bought at even higher multiples.

In our opinion, a P/E of more than 40 would only be justified if earnings come in significantly above expectations in the coming quarters. From an insider trading perspective, we do not see the best signals either, with certain insiders selling shares on the open market and exercising options significantly above the $10 mark.

The Bottom Line

We are inclined to follow Stanley Druckenmiller's lead and currently have Palantir as "Hold." According to filings from Q1, Druckenmiller also still had a small position in Palantir, which we would uphold going forward.

At current multiples, Palantir is highly speculative and in our view may be worth only taking a small position in to capture more upside potential from this AI rally. One can certainly argue that Palantir, like Nvidia, continues to exhibit strong earnings growth even in a "hard landing" scenario, making the stock a good value in adverse macroeconomic times. As for AI, if Palantir is able to deliver on its promises and shows strong earnings growth and progress in the AI space in the coming quarters, it is fair to note that it is probably a great position to hold for the long term, or as Stan Druckenmiller noted about AI and Nvidia:

This is already making the top coders 7-8x more productive than they were 5 months ago. If I think it's as big as I think it is, Nvidia is something we're going to want to own for at least 2 or 3 years, not for 10 months [and maybe longer].

Currently, Seeking Alpha's Quant has Palantir as a "Strong Buy," pointing mostly to growth, profitability, momentum and positive earnings revisions, and only valuation as a negative. As mentioned earlier, we believe that retail interest in Palantir has not yet peaked, and Quant Rating may well be right that the stock could be headed higher on positive momentum.