Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eagle Bulk Shipping: Danaos Corporation Reveals 9.99% Stake - Buy

Jun. 18, 2023 12:09 AM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)DAC, ZIM3 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.78K Followers

Summary

  • Eagle Bulk Shipping's shares are down by almost 20% since my recommendation three months ago due to a precipitous decline in dry bulk charter rates in recent weeks.
  • The company reported seasonally weak Q1 results but provided an improved outlook for Q2 with the dividend likely to benefit from an up to $17.0 million gain on vessel sales.
  • Upsized credit facility provides additional financial flexibility.
  • Leading containership lessor Danaos Corporation has quietly accumulated a 9.99% stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in recent months.
  • Buy Eagle Bulk Shipping on discounted valuation, strong balance sheet and liquidity, superior corporate governance as well as promising industry fundamentals.
Loading grain into sea cargo vessel in seaport from silos of grain storage. Aerial view

sandsun

Note:

I have covered Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Reflecting On A Poor Call

Three months ago, I advised investors to take advantage of

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.78K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.