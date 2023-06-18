Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KeyCorp's 8.2% Yield Is A Bargain

Jun. 18, 2023 2:31 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)5 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • KeyCorp's deposit business remains strong despite the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and regional bank currently pays a leading 8.2% dividend yield.
  • The bank's valuation is currently depressed, providing a potential investment opportunity as it recovers from the financial crisis.
  • KeyCorp's high dividend yield and strong deposit base make it an attractive option for income-oriented investors.

KeyBank Plaza in downtown with American Flag. KeyBank is a Regional Bank Based In Cleveland I

jetcityimage

Although I was a little bit early buying into beaten-down KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in April, I believe the regional bank still has considerable revaluation potential as the market recovers from the panic sell-off during the first-quarter. KeyCorp’s deposit business

Source: KeyCorp

Source: KeyCorp

Source: KeyCorp

Source: KeyCorp

Source: KeyCorp

Source: KeyCorp

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEY, USB, WAL, PACW, HBAN, CMA, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

