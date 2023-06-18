Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UNG: Hot Weather From El Nino Expected To Boost Gas Demand

Jun. 18, 2023 3:18 AM ETUnited States Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF (UNG)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The United States Natural Gas Fund may still be a good buy due to the developing El Niño, which could cause record-breaking temperatures and boost global gas prices.
  • Europe's decision to permanently shut its largest gas field, Groningen, may increase demand for liquified natural gas and further support global natural gas prices.
  • Despite seasonality expected to take a pause, the UNG fund could provide short-term gains as these factors play out in the coming months.

The nino concept

AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I upgraded the United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) to a buy as seasonality and fundamentals were turning bullish. So far, my call has been so-so, as the UNG fund has

UNG returns since last article

Figure 1 - UNG returns since last article (Seeking Alpha)

UNG historical returns

Figure 2 - UNG historical returns (uscfinvestments.com)

UNG returned 170% in 8 months in 2022

Figure 3 - UNG returned 170% in 8 months in 2022 (Author created with price charts from stockcharts.com)

Natural gas seasonality

Figure 4 - Natural gas seasonality (equityclock.com)

NOAA expect hot summer

Figure 5 - NOAA expect hot summer (NOAA)

El Nino weather patterns

Figure 6 - El Nino weather patterns (NOAA)

Surface sea temperatures near record highs to begin current El Nino

Figure 7 - Surface sea temperatures near record highs to begin current El Nino (climatereanalyzer.org)

Dutch TTF gas prices

Figure 8 - Dutch TTF gas prices (investing.com)

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

