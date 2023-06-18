AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I upgraded the United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) to a buy as seasonality and fundamentals were turning bullish. So far, my call has been so-so, as the UNG fund has essentially treaded water, returning 2% since my article (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - UNG returns since last article (Seeking Alpha)

My recommendation at the time was to hold the fund into summer. As we near summer solstice on June 21, do I still hold my bullish views on the UNG fund?

Brief Fund Overview

First, any article on the UNG fund must start with an overview of its structure, lest some novice investor fall into the long-term buy-and-hold trap. The UNG fund is a trading vehicle, pure and simple. It holds front-month natural gas futures and must roll them upon expiry every month.

Since natural gas futures prices tend to be in contango, that means every month the UNG usually sells 'cheap' expiring futures and buys 'expensive' futures expiring further out in maturity. Over time, this causes the fund to decay, leading to 99% cumulative losses since inception (Figure 2). If you intend to buy and hold the UNG fund for the long term, you might as well light your money on fire and save yourself the trouble.

Figure 2 - UNG historical returns (uscfinvestments.com)

Spectacular Short-Term Returns Is Main Attraction

However, the main attraction of the UNG fund is the ability to make spectacular returns in a short period of time. For example, in 2022, the UNG fund raced to a 170% return in 8 months as the Russia/Ukraine war led to spiking natural gas prices (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - UNG returned 170% in 8 months in 2022 (Author created with price charts from stockcharts.com)

There are simply few asset classes that can deliver that kind of short-term returns.

Seasonality Taking A Break

Coming back to our article, I want to highlight that natural gas prices exhibit very strong seasonal patterns. Back in early April, part of my bullish call was based on the seasonal ramp-up that is typically seen heading into the summer months as traders 'guess-timate' summer cooling demand for natural gas (to power air conditioners) (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Natural gas seasonality (equityclock.com)

Typically by mid-June, the summer cooling demand is largely known and traders cash in their bets, as they await the fall heating demand season.

Expect A Hot Summer And Above Normal Cooling Demand

However, what may keep the current seasonality going for a little while longer is the NOAA's seasonal outlook, which calls for a hotter than expected summer across most of the United States (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - NOAA expect hot summer (NOAA)

El Niño Confirmed With Temperatures Likely To Break Record

The main reason, as I alluded to in my prior article, was the development of El Niño conditions. El Niño was official confirmed on June 8th by the NOAA, with conditions expected to strengthen into the winter season. El Niño tends to cause areas in northern U.S. and Canada to be dryer and warmer than usual (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - El Nino weather patterns (NOAA)

In fact, the developing El Niño could be the hottest on record, as we are entering El Niño conditions with global sea surface temperatures already near peak levels, despite the cooling effects of a 3-year La Niña. As the current El Niño develops, global temperatures will very likely smash through the 2016 El Niño-driven temperature records (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Surface sea temperatures near record highs to begin current El Nino (climatereanalyzer.org)

Europe Shooting Itself In The Foot

Another reason for natural gas price plunge earlier in the year was the unusually warm winter Europe experienced, which dramatically reduced gas demand.

However, it appears European politicians are complacent and shooting themselves in the foot as we recently got news that the Dutch government is planning to permanently shut the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest, due to environmental concerns.

The surprise move by the Dutch government sent European gas prices soaring, with Dutch TTF natural gas futures almost doubling from recent lows of 23 Euros / mmbtu to 41 Euros on June 16 (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Dutch TTF gas prices (investing.com)

If the Groningen field does shut down, investors can expect even more demand for liquified natural gas ("LNG") that should boost global natural gas prices.

Conclusion

The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP provides exposure to near-month natural gas futures. Although seasonality is expected to take a pause in the coming months, I am still bullish on the UNG fund as the developing El Niño may cause temperatures to smash through 2016 records. Furthermore, with Europe set to permanently shut its largest gas field, global gas prices is expected to see a boost. I recommend buying/holding the UNG fund for a few more months to see how this situation develops.