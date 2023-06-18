Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Toll Brothers: No Margin Of Safety Even With Uptick In Long-Term Annual Average Housing Starts

Jun. 18, 2023 3:19 AM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • Toll Brothers is a cyclical company. Any analysis and valuation should be based on a cyclical lens. There is a strong correlation between TOL’s revenue and the US Housing Starts.
  • Scenario 1 (no change in long-term annual Housing Starts) shows no margin of safety, while Scenario 2 (increase in long-term annual Housing Starts) does not meet the 30% target margin of safety.
  • TOL is financially sound but not a growth company; it is currently fully priced from a conservative perspective.

Toll Brothers Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is a cyclical company. During the latest Housing Starts cycle from 2005 to 2022 (peak-to-peak), its revenue grew at 3 % CAGR. But this was due to a combination of 1.1 % CAGR in Deliveries while unit selling price

US Housing Starts

Chart 1: US Housing Starts (FRED)

Housing Price Index

Chart 2: Housing Price Index (Trading Economics)

Performance Index

Chart 3: Performance Index (Author)

: Revenue, Deliveries, and Selling Price

Chart 4: : Revenue, Deliveries, and Selling Price (Author)

Summary of valuation

Table 1: Summary of valuation (Author)

WACC

Table 2: WACC (Various)

Computing the intrinsic value

Table 3: Computing the intrinsic value (Author)

2-stage valuation model

Table 4: Two-stage valuation model (Author)

2022 Business contributions

Table 5: 2022 Business contributions (Author)

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

