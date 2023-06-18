tupungato

Travel spending is on the decline. Much to the dismay of roadside restaurants as we head into the summer driving season, card data from Bank of America Institute show negative spending trends in the travel space, particularly if you back out cruise spending (which remains full steam ahead).

A boon for the RV market, however, is the trend of steeply lower year-on-year fuel prices. It was just 12 months ago when the national average cost for a gallon of regular was $5. Today, filling up your tank will set you back much less.

What does this all mean for Winnebago (NYSE:WGO)? I have a buy rating on this value consumer stock head of its Q3 earnings report Wednesday.

Peak-Travel In the Rearview Mirror

BofA Global Research

According to CFRA Research, WGO manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles. WGO possesses high brand-name recognition and organic growth is possible once the market normalizes.

The Minnesota-based $2 billion market cap Automobile Manufacturers industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at a low 6.9 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a modest 1.7% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal. Importantly ahead of earnings Wednesday, WGO has a high 20.7% short interest.

Back in March, WGO reported a strong quarter relative to what experts were expecting. EPS of $1.88 easily beat the $1.25 consensus while a 25% YoY top-line fall was still good enough to post a beat. Its towables segment fell a massive 47% due to softer RV demand. Winnebago’s Motorhome segment suffered a small dip but was still lower than year-ago levels. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 41% while its gross profit margin decreased 1.7 percentage points.

A lot of negativity was baked in, as WGO shares generally rallied over the ensuing weeks. A key growth catalyst could be WGO’s venture into the EV space. Earlier in the quarter, the company announced its completion of the acquisition of Lithionics Battery. Key risks, though, include higher gasoline prices, reduced consumer spending should macroeconomic conditions worsen, and a further deterioration in margins amid declining RV sales.

On valuation, the 2023 consensus earnings estimate is $8.00 per share. That’s a steep drop from $13.20 of per-share profits earned in 2022, but just slightly under what WGO raked in during the tumultuous year of 2021. Concerning, though, is a further EPS drop in the out year. 2024 EPS estimates sum to just $6.50 as nationwide demand for RVs fades. Revenue is forecast to be about unchanged from 2023 through the out year.

Winnebago: Sales and Earnings Outlooks

CFRA Research

The results are low trailing and forward P/Es, but we must be mindful of the lackluster growth outlook. If we assume $6.50 of EPS on a forward basis and apply WGO’s 5-year average NTM earnings multiple of 10.9, then the stock should be near $70. So, I have a modest buy rating on valuation. I see downside risk to that intrinsic value assessment given the profitability plunge, but other valuation indicators appear robust.

WGO: Favorable Valuation Metrics, But A Weak-Near Term Growth Outlook

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, June 21 BMO with a conference call later that morning. You can listen live here.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $1.83 which would be a massive 55% drop from $4.13 of per-share profits from the same quarter last year. The peak of ‘van life’ and the thrill of taking it to the interstates of America continues to be a y/y comp headwind. Earnings normalization should persist through this year. The good news is that WGO has topped analysts’ EPS forecasts in each of the last 12 quarters, though the share price has traded lower post-earnings in 7 of the previous 9 instances.

This time, options traders have priced in a small 4.5% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle that expires soonest after Wednesday's quarterly report. Shares barely budged in the last two quarters, but larger moves were seen before that. Given a cheap implied move compared to other quarters, I am inclined to go long premium at that price. With the high short interest, that further supports the case not to be short options here.

WGO: Cheap Options Ahead Of Q3 Earnings Wednesday

ORATS

The Technical Take

While the WGO valuation is decent despite the drop in RV sales, the chart leaves something to be desired. Notice in the graph below that the stock has put in a series of very modest higher lows off the May 2022 bottom, but I don’t consider that to be indicative of a broader uptrend. Rather, there’s clear horizontal resistance in the upper $60s to low $70 that the bulls cannot steamroll through quite yet.

For now, selling as WGO drives up toward $70 is prudent while filling up your portfolio tank with the stock when it dips into the mid-$50s seems to work. What would put WGO into the next gear would be a breakout above $70 on a closing basis. In which case, a bullish measured move price objective to about $85 would be in play – that target has confluence with the early 2021 highs. A dip under $50 would most likely warrant a test of the 2022 multi-year trough.

Overall, it is a neutral technical situation, and that’s cemented by a flat long-term 200-day moving average.

WGO Stuck In The Mud: Persistent Trading Range

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a soft buy on WGO. I like the valuation today, but uncertain earnings growth ahead along with a chart stuck in neutral could make for a rocky road ahead in the near term.