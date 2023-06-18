Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 18

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 7/19 8/18 1.2 1.3 8.33% 2.12% 30 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 6/29 7/14 0.475 0.495 4.21% 3.81% 53 Realty Income Corporation (O) 6/30 7/14 0.255 0.2555 0.20% 4.99% 30 Target Corporation (TGT) 8/15 9/10 1.08 1.1 1.85% 3.29% 56 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 6/29 7/14 1.067 1.069 0.19% 6.08% 26 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 6/23 6/30 0.1 0.11 10.00% 0.74% 22 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 19

Markets closed in observance of Juneteenth

Tuesday Jun 20 (Ex-Div 6/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 6/30 4.6 868.11 2.12% 13 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 7/17 1.08 95.93 4.50% 55 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 7/6 0.43 34.99 4.92% 11 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 7/6 0.55 76.43 2.88% 9 VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 7/6 0.39 32.34 4.82% 5 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jun 21 (Ex-Div 6/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6/30 0.16 12.67 5.05% 8 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 7/7 0.11 21.46 2.05% 9 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 7/11 0.81 80.35 4.03% 20 Medtronic plc (MDT) 7/14 0.69 89.15 3.10% 46 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 7/11 1.27 94.89 5.35% 15 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jun 22 (Ex-Div 6/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 7/10 0.16 21.75 2.94% 11 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 7/7 0.55 49.29 4.46% 13 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 7/17 0.475 48.67 3.90% 18 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 6/30 0.11 59.28 0.74% 22 Click to enlarge

Friday Jun 23 (Ex-Div 6/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Medifast, Inc. (MED) 8/8 1.65 82.33 8.02% 8 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 6/23 0.34 2.6% Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 6/26 0.27 5.7% Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 6/21 0.29 2.4% Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 6/21 0.81 1.9% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 6/23 5 2.8% CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 6/23 0.15 2.6% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 6/23 0.25 1.6% Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 6/23 1.48 1.3% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 6/21 3.41 1.8% Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 6/23 0.26 1.0% First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 6/23 0.13 4.7% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 6/22 0.23 3.7% Genpact Limited (G) 6/26 0.1375 1.4% HNI Corporation (HNI) 6/23 0.32 4.8% IDEX Corporation (IEX) 6/23 0.64 1.2% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 6/23 3 2.6% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 6/22 0.57 1.9% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 6/21 0.4 0.5% Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 6/23 0.243 2.3% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 6/22 0.8 2.6% SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/21 0.43 1.4% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 6/23 0.3 3.2% Triton International Limited (TRTN) 6/22 0.7 3.4% Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 6/23 0.12 2.0% Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 6/26 0.32 4.0% The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 6/26 0.4475 5.9% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

