Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MGK: A Solid ETF To Capitalize On Bull Run

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
946 Followers

Summary

  • The upward trend in NASDAQ and S&P 500 index is expected to continue throughout the year, fueled by earnings growth, optimism about the Fed's pivot, and falling inflation.
  • Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (MGK) is a top pick to capitalize on the bull run, with a concentrated portfolio of mega-cap growth stocks from the communications, consumer cyclical, and technology sectors.
  • MGK has outperformed its peers and has a strong buy rating, but investors should consider potential risks such as the Fed's monetary tightening and its impact on equity markets.
"BULL RUN" word on yellow pinned note

Calvin Chan Wai Meng

Despite NASDAQ and S&P 500's year-to-date gains of more than 30% and 18%, respectively, I anticipate the upward trend to continue throughout the rest of the year. Earnings growth, optimism about the Fed's pivot following one more hike, and falling inflation are all expected to fuel

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
946 Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.