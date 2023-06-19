Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed Is Bluffing And Rates Are Likely Headed Lower: SPY Implications

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve made a concerted effort to remain hawkish in tone despite holding rates steady in June.
  • We believe that the Federal Reserve is bluffing with its rhetoric and that interest rates are likely headed lower.
  • We share why we believe that and discuss the implications for SPY.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference On Interest Rates

Anna Moneymaker

The Federal Reserve made a concerted effort to remain hawkish in tone despite holding rates steady in June. However, we believe that the Federal Reserve is bluffing with its rhetoric and that interest rates are likely headed lower. In this

Comments (13)

Thank you for reading! What do you expect the Fed to do next?

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
bikeeagle1 profile picture
bikeeagle1
Today, 8:23 AM
Premium
Comments (585)
@High Yield Investor I don’t know how long it’s going to take before people understand that the Fed is going to do exactly what they say.

Rates will be HIGHER FOR LONGER. QT will CONTINUE.
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 8:27 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.47K)
@bikeeagle1 I agree that they will be higher for longer, but I don't think they will continue raising rates. They might squeak in one more, but I find it unlikely.
T
Turkey Trot
Today, 8:51 AM
Premium
Comments (3.03K)
@High Yield Investor Well presented!
bikeeagle1 profile picture
bikeeagle1
Today, 8:14 AM
Premium
Comments (585)
Another article begging for rate cuts. Powell is way more worried about a possible future even higher spike in inflation, so he will not stop until the inflation vampire is dead. If that causes some pain in various sectors, he sees that as a price worth paying to get inflation under control.

He’s right.
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 8:22 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.47K)
@bikeeagle1 I agree that they would love to do that, but they are going to run into a wall of headwinds in the coming 12-18 months if they try to pull that stunt.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (1.84K)
@bikeeagle1 Then why did the Fed pause hiking ? We are no where near the 2% inflation target
chip maker profile picture
chip maker
Today, 8:27 AM
Premium
Comments (116)
@Ramon_13 did you hear the part after that where he said there are likely going to be 2 more raises this year?
