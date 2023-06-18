Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alico: Value Behind Short-Term Trouble

Jun. 18, 2023 5:42 AM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO)1 Comment
Leland Roach
Summary

  • Alico's stock price dropped significantly due to the record breaking destruction of Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida in September 2022 and created a major fruit drop problem.
  • The citrus production problems Alico is facing related to hurricane Ian are abnormally bad and not indicative of long-term problems.
  • Alico's stock price should increase drastically as its 2024 harvest season numbers are reported and improvements in year-over-year citrus production begin to normalize.

Orange plantation in California USA

Siegfried Schnepf/iStock via Getty Images

Alico Inc property map legend

Alico Inc Property Map Legend (Alico Inc)

Alico Inc property map

Alico Inc Property (Alico Inc)

Alico operating income chart

Alico Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Alico net income chart

Alico Net Income (Seeking Alpha)

Alico 2021 10-K hurricane Irma federal relied grant money

Hurricane Irma Federal Relief Grant Money (Alico 2021 10-K)

Alico long term debt chart

Alico Long Term Debt (Seeking Alpha)

Alico operating income chart

Alico Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Alico land value estimates from Alico's investor presentation

Alico Land Value Estimates Per Acre (Alico Investor Presentation June 2022)

Charles Schwab Alico stock price chart

Alico Stock Price (Charles Schwab )

2023 and 2022 Alico insider trading Vickers report

2023 and 2022 Insider Trading (Vickers Insider Prophets Reports)

2022 Alico insider trading Vickers report

2022 Alico Insider Trading Continued (Vickers Insider Prophets Reports)

